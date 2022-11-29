ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady Hospital officer arrested for shooting at driver on I-20 while in uniform, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said an armed, uniformed Grady Hospital public safety officer shot at a driver on Interstate 20 in Douglas County. Deputies said Alfred Stevenson Watkins was arrested after he allegedly shot at a driver on Nov. 20 on I-20 westbound. The incident happened somewhere between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road, police said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy