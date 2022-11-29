Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Employees subdue armed man firing shots inside car dealership
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union city police say a man fired a gun outside a car dealer on Jonesboro Road. Before police arrived to check on the call, staffers from BMW of South Atlanta had already grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. The wild morning began with...
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
fox5atlanta.com
Grady Hospital officer arrested for shooting at driver on I-20 while in uniform, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said an armed, uniformed Grady Hospital public safety officer shot at a driver on Interstate 20 in Douglas County. Deputies said Alfred Stevenson Watkins was arrested after he allegedly shot at a driver on Nov. 20 on I-20 westbound. The incident happened somewhere between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road, police said.
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted man's Facebook comment on sheriff's office post leads to his arrest, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a man with an active warrant helped police find him by telling on himself. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared a post about several people with active on the county's "Most Wanted List." In the comments, a man who goes by Christopher Spaulding on Facebook wrote, "How about me."
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
Skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain, investigators need help to identify him
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Investigators with DeKalb County Police and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were recovered Monday in Stone Mountain. On Nov. 28, investigators recovered the remains in a wooded area off Rockbridge Road. Police received a...
fox5atlanta.com
'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
Texas man found fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say
A Texas man was fatally shot in a Gwinnett County neighborhood just outside Norcross earlier this week, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
More than $300K of marijuana found in stolen car in Fulton County, police say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police officers in Hapeville found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car earlier this week. Officers say their camera system alerted them to a stolen car on Dogwood Drive on Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect demanded money before trying to break into cash register at West End Mall, police say
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Wet End Mall in southwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance images of a suspect they said came into a cell phone repair store with a gun and demanded money on Nov. 5. Police said a store...
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen missing after running from McDonald's drive-thru, Newton Sheriff says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is missing after she ran from a car on Friday, deputies in Newton County said. Alayah Hunt is 13 years old and was last seen running from a car...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera of armed home invasion suspect arrest
Coweta County Sheriff's Office body camera footage shows what happens when deputies pull over the suspect. He tosses his pistol out of his truck and deputies found more weapons.
18-year-old charged with shooting death of teen near Gwinnett basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in Lawrenceville back in October. Gwinnett County Police said Shamuel Benjamin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Comments / 2