ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO