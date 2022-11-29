Read full article on original website
West Virginia welcomes Delaware State on Saturday
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Saturday’s contest against DSU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier
A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
Brewster Becomes Three-Time All-American
For the third consecutive season, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Friday. Brewster earned a spot on the third team and is the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an...
WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
The season debut of The Bob Huggins Show airs this weekend
A new season of the Bob Huggins Show returns this season and Gold and Blue Nation will recap the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you up to speed on Bob Huggins and company and analysis from WVU Hall of Famer Warren Baker.
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
Kansas men’s basketball single-game tickets sold out
The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the men’s basketball home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 at the WVU Coliseum are sold out. There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package includes matchups with Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for as low as $99.
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Gradual analysis: One down, one to stay or go
West Virginia has an athletic director, and the answer to the question that existed for only 17 days is Wren Baker. He succeeds Shane Lyons, who did not succeed enough and was replaced by someone whose bio at North Texas is heavy on highlights for fundraising and coaching searches. That's a pretty slick segue to the other question.
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
Morgantown grad Marshall named MAC All-Conference
CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Jon Scheyer knew it would take time for a Duke team with 11 new players to learn each other and how to close out games. Moments like Wednesday night – with the 17th-ranked Blue Devils tenaciously protecting a second-half lead against a ranked opponent- are vital for that process.
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
