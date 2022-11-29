ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

New program to encourage more diverse leaders in Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has launched a new program to promote diverse leaders in the area. The African-American Board of Leadership Institute is launching in February 2023. It hopes to encourage African-American members of the community to take on leadership roles. United...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

4th Annual Jasonville "Home for the Holidays" is this weekend!

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas tradition is back in one Wabash Valley city, and it all starts on Saturday!. The fourth annual Jasonville Home for the Holidays is a celebration the community looks forward to all year. There will be a little bit of everything for you and your...
JASONVILLE, IN
WTHI

Clay City USA's Hometown Holiday happening Saturday

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One town is keeping the holiday festivities close to home this year. Clay City USA is hosting its annual Hometown Holiday event Saturday. Things kick off at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. Events will be taking place up and down Main Street. There will...
CLAY CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

“Hometown Holidays” Dec. 3 in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An expanded “Hometown Holidays” will take place on the square in Rockville on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Chairperson Michelle Fonner said the event has been around for many years, but this year there are more options for things to do. Those options include carriage and pony rides, hot chocolate, and a […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Downtown Terre Haute set to turn festive Friday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get in on a holiday celebration this Friday. Miracle on 7th Street starts with a Christmas tree lighting. The annual holiday event helps to collect food donations for people struggling this holiday season. You can also find many other fun activities during the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Linton Childcare Service 5 pm

"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families. Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Paris High School drama presents 7 Brides 7 Brothers

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some laughs and all-around family fun this weekend, you'll want to be sure to head on over to Paris High School. The Paris fine arts department is presenting 7 Brides for 7 Brothers today and tomorrow. It's the school's first production of...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Preparation work underway ahead of Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is taking the first steps toward improving Washington Avenue. Workers with "One, Two, Tree Service" have been cutting down trees along the busy roadway. Drivers could expect some delays while traveling through areas where trees are being cut down. The Washington Avenue...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

ISP, SWAT team work barricade situation in Parke County

KINGMAN, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning about a barricade situation currently in Parke County . Indiana State Police say a man was wanted on a warrant out of Fountain County. He barricaded himself in a home in Kingman, Indiana. Police say two other people left the house before...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

