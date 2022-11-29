Read full article on original website
WTHI
New program to encourage more diverse leaders in Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has launched a new program to promote diverse leaders in the area. The African-American Board of Leadership Institute is launching in February 2023. It hopes to encourage African-American members of the community to take on leadership roles. United...
WTHI
4th Annual Jasonville "Home for the Holidays" is this weekend!
JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas tradition is back in one Wabash Valley city, and it all starts on Saturday!. The fourth annual Jasonville Home for the Holidays is a celebration the community looks forward to all year. There will be a little bit of everything for you and your...
WTHI
Clay City USA's Hometown Holiday happening Saturday
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One town is keeping the holiday festivities close to home this year. Clay City USA is hosting its annual Hometown Holiday event Saturday. Things kick off at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. Events will be taking place up and down Main Street. There will...
WTHI
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
WTHI
"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare. It happens to be right where they work. Andrew Wring gets his sons ready to go every morning like many parents. While a lot of parents drop their kids off at daycare,...
“Hometown Holidays” Dec. 3 in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An expanded “Hometown Holidays” will take place on the square in Rockville on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Chairperson Michelle Fonner said the event has been around for many years, but this year there are more options for things to do. Those options include carriage and pony rides, hot chocolate, and a […]
wbiw.com
12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
WTHI
Students at Indiana State University participate in an intense healthcare simulation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are getting some hands-on training today. The athletic training program hosts a series of "Disaster simulations" to prepare students for "real life" situations. Abigail Chew is one of many doctorate athletic training students who participated in this intense healthcare scenario.
WTHI
A new initiative is addressing mental health, substance use, and homelessness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is launching a new initiative to address mental health, substance use, and homelessness. It's known as "Creating a Better Tomorrow." This is all made possible through an anonymous donor's gift of $1 million dollars to the foundation. The goal is...
WTHI
Downtown Terre Haute set to turn festive Friday night
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get in on a holiday celebration this Friday. Miracle on 7th Street starts with a Christmas tree lighting. The annual holiday event helps to collect food donations for people struggling this holiday season. You can also find many other fun activities during the...
WTHI
WTHI
Paris High School drama presents 7 Brides 7 Brothers
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some laughs and all-around family fun this weekend, you'll want to be sure to head on over to Paris High School. The Paris fine arts department is presenting 7 Brides for 7 Brothers today and tomorrow. It's the school's first production of...
WTHI
ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
WTHI
Preparation work underway ahead of Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is taking the first steps toward improving Washington Avenue. Workers with "One, Two, Tree Service" have been cutting down trees along the busy roadway. Drivers could expect some delays while traveling through areas where trees are being cut down. The Washington Avenue...
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 employees at Bloomington location
Catalent, Inc., a pharmaceutical company and one of the largest employers in Bloomington, plans to lay off around 400 employees at its location there.
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, […]
WTHI
ISP, SWAT team work barricade situation in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning about a barricade situation currently in Parke County . Indiana State Police say a man was wanted on a warrant out of Fountain County. He barricaded himself in a home in Kingman, Indiana. Police say two other people left the house before...
WTHI
Fight against the Opioid Crisis
The Terre Haute City Council met for the second to last time in 2022. Here are some of the takeaways from Thursday's meeting.
