BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Results From 4Whim Global, Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Once-Daily, Oral Mavorixafor In Whim Syndrome

BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates On Proprietary Neurology Pipeline Programs At The Annual Meeting Of The American Epilepsy Society (Aes 2022)
* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATES ON PROPRIETARY NEUROLOGY PIPELINE PROGRAMS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN EPILEPSY SOCIETY (AES 2022) * XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED OUR XEN1101 PHASE 3 PROGRAM
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS.
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES
BRIEF-Poet Technologies Announces Closing Of C$4.4 Million Private Placement Of Units
* POET TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$4.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS
BRIEF-GSK Reports Positive Results For Jemperli Trial In Endometrial Cancer
* GSK: JEMPERLI (DOSTARLIMAB) RUBY PHASE III TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT. * RESULTS SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN INVESTIGATOR-ASSESSED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL. * REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS BASED ON TRIAL RESULTS ARE PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2023
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR
UPDATE 1-Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug
(Adds details, share price) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease. The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study. Under...
BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug
Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment bebtelovimab from Eli Lilly is no longer authorized for emergency use in the U.S. as it is not expected to be effective at neutralizing the two most dominant omicron subvariants in the country right now.
OTOF Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Granted Orphan Drug Designation
Sensorion indicated it is still on track to submit a clinical trial application in the first half of next year. Sensorion’s OTOF-GT, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin (OTOF) gene-mediated hearing loss, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA.1. OTOF-GT functions by...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Lyme Disease Vaccine Shows Antibodies 6 Months after Completion
The investigational shot from Pfizer and Valneva demonstrated higher antibody levels in the three-dose vaccination schedule versus the two-dose vaccination schedule. Earlier today, Pfizer and Valneva announced its investigational Lyme disease vaccine, VLA15, demonstrated that its antibody levels remained above baseline six months after completion of a three-dose (Month 0-2-6) or a two-dose (Month 0-6) vaccination schedule.
