ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Results From 4Whim Global, Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Once-Daily, Oral Mavorixafor In Whim Syndrome

By Reuters
kalkinemedia.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates On Proprietary Neurology Pipeline Programs At The Annual Meeting Of The American Epilepsy Society (Aes 2022)

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATES ON PROPRIETARY NEUROLOGY PIPELINE PROGRAMS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN EPILEPSY SOCIETY (AES 2022) * XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED OUR XEN1101 PHASE 3 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services

* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Poet Technologies Announces Closing Of C$4.4 Million Private Placement Of Units

* POET TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$4.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-GSK Reports Positive Results For Jemperli Trial In Endometrial Cancer

* GSK: JEMPERLI (DOSTARLIMAB) RUBY PHASE III TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT. * RESULTS SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN INVESTIGATOR-ASSESSED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL. * REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS BASED ON TRIAL RESULTS ARE PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2023 Source text for Eikon:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project

* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug

(Adds details, share price) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease. The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study. Under...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
streetwisereports.com

FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug

Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
cgtlive.com

OTOF Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Granted Orphan Drug Designation

Sensorion indicated it is still on track to submit a clinical trial application in the first half of next year. Sensorion’s OTOF-GT, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin (OTOF) gene-mediated hearing loss, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA.1. OTOF-GT functions by...
kalkinemedia.com

EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
MICHIGAN STATE
targetedonc.com

Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer

New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
New York Post

Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study

Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
contagionlive.com

Lyme Disease Vaccine Shows Antibodies 6 Months after Completion

The investigational shot from Pfizer and Valneva demonstrated higher antibody levels in the three-dose vaccination schedule versus the two-dose vaccination schedule. Earlier today, Pfizer and Valneva announced its investigational Lyme disease vaccine, VLA15, demonstrated that its antibody levels remained above baseline six months after completion of a three-dose (Month 0-2-6) or a two-dose (Month 0-6) vaccination schedule.

Comments / 0

Community Policy