Pen City Current
HTC girls go cold in OT loss to WB
FORT MADISON - Holy Trinity’s fourth-quarter comeback was built on making shots. Those same shots wouldn’t fall in overtime. The Crusaders scored just one point in overtime in the 48-40 loss to the Falcons in Friday’s SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Shottenkirk Gym. Holy...
Pen City Current
West Burlington upends HTC boys
FORT MADISON - Holy Trinity’s boys basketball team didn’t win a game in the opening week of the season, but the Crusaders learned some valuable lessons. Friday’s 74-51 loss to West Burlington at Shottenkirk Gym was a reminder to the Crusaders that they need more consistency. The...
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds will rely on depth, experience
Toni Sargent is in her first year as Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball coach, but she wishes her father was still the coach. Tony Sargent died this summer, and now it is up to his daughter to lead to the Bloodhounds. “The biggest challenge taking over the head...
Pen City Current
Hounds rebuilding after losing seven seniors
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison High School’s boys basketball team is getting a little bit of a later start to the season. It’s time that was needed for the Bloodhounds, who open the season on Friday at Mount Pleasant. Fort Madison went 18-5 last season, spending time at...
Pen City Current
Glory Days - Hounds move to 3-0
FORT MADISON - Flowers were laid on the empty chair that should have held former Fort Madison Coach Tony Sargent Friday night in the Hound Dome. Then the Fort Madison Lady Hounds went out and got a big 41-36 win over Mt. Pleasant to move to 3-0 on the year.
Pen City Current
Snaadt goes for 18 as HTC girls fall
DANVILLE - The Bears converted four free throws in the final seconds to eek out a win over HTC 40-38 Tuesday night in Danville. Teagan Snaadt had 18 to lead the Crusaders, nine in each half. Kayla Box and Presley Meyers each had seven for HTC. The Crusaders trailed 7...
Pen City Current
Bloodhounds drop dual at Quincy
QUINCY - The Fort Madison Bloodhound wrestlers fell just short in their first dual match of the season Thursday night in Quincy. The Hounds had an empty weight at 106 and lost six other matches for a close 40-35 loss. Logan Pennock (126), Aidan Pennock (152), Teague Smith (182), Ike...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Gary Ross Rockelman, 81, Wayland
Gary Ross Rockelman, 81, of Wayland, MO died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. He was born March 30, 1941 in Keokuk, IA the son of Ross Loren and Beverly Gaynell Schard Rockelman. Gary graduated from Keokuk High School. Gary was first united in marriage to Donna Sue Kamps....
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Otto M. Pinto, 65, Fort Madison
Otto M. Pinto, 65, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at 5:40 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Lima, Peru. Otto was a Pharmacist. He is survived by his mother and step father, Toni and Glenn Copeland of Fort Madison and was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt Olga and uncle, Jack.
KBUR
GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash
Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
KBUR
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, November 30, 2022
11/29/22 – 9:53 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1100 block of Avenue H. 11/29/22 – 4:18 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 11/29/22 – 7:07 p.m....
Pen City Current
Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority
FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
Pen City Current
Reception set for retiring county officials
LEE COUNTY - A reception will be held on Dec. 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Madison County office building to honor the retirements of Jeanne Cooper and Chris Spann from the Lee County Treasurer's office. The public is invited.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat
UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
khqa.com
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
kciiradio.com
Wayland Lands New Police Chief
Wayland City Council has approved a new Police Chief. Doug McIntyre, who previously worked as a Henry County Jailer, was offered the position at the council’s most recent meeting on November 16. McIntyre’s hire comes after the resignation of Dustin Stuelke, which went into effect September 30. Stuelke took...
ktvo.com
2 staff members at Centerville Community Schools placed on administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa school district is investigating allegations against two of its staff members. According to a statement from the Centerville Community School District, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Allegations made against one of the staff members are of a personal...
