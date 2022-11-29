ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pen City Current

HTC girls go cold in OT loss to WB

FORT MADISON - Holy Trinity’s fourth-quarter comeback was built on making shots. Those same shots wouldn’t fall in overtime. The Crusaders scored just one point in overtime in the 48-40 loss to the Falcons in Friday’s SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Shottenkirk Gym. Holy...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

West Burlington upends HTC boys

FORT MADISON - Holy Trinity’s boys basketball team didn’t win a game in the opening week of the season, but the Crusaders learned some valuable lessons. Friday’s 74-51 loss to West Burlington at Shottenkirk Gym was a reminder to the Crusaders that they need more consistency. The...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Lady Hounds will rely on depth, experience

Toni Sargent is in her first year as Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball coach, but she wishes her father was still the coach. Tony Sargent died this summer, and now it is up to his daughter to lead to the Bloodhounds. “The biggest challenge taking over the head...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds rebuilding after losing seven seniors

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison High School’s boys basketball team is getting a little bit of a later start to the season. It’s time that was needed for the Bloodhounds, who open the season on Friday at Mount Pleasant. Fort Madison went 18-5 last season, spending time at...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Glory Days - Hounds move to 3-0

FORT MADISON - Flowers were laid on the empty chair that should have held former Fort Madison Coach Tony Sargent Friday night in the Hound Dome. Then the Fort Madison Lady Hounds went out and got a big 41-36 win over Mt. Pleasant to move to 3-0 on the year.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Snaadt goes for 18 as HTC girls fall

DANVILLE - The Bears converted four free throws in the final seconds to eek out a win over HTC 40-38 Tuesday night in Danville. Teagan Snaadt had 18 to lead the Crusaders, nine in each half. Kayla Box and Presley Meyers each had seven for HTC. The Crusaders trailed 7...
DANVILLE, IA
Pen City Current

Bloodhounds drop dual at Quincy

QUINCY - The Fort Madison Bloodhound wrestlers fell just short in their first dual match of the season Thursday night in Quincy. The Hounds had an empty weight at 106 and lost six other matches for a close 40-35 loss. Logan Pennock (126), Aidan Pennock (152), Teague Smith (182), Ike...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Gary Ross Rockelman, 81, Wayland

Gary Ross Rockelman, 81, of Wayland, MO died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. He was born March 30, 1941 in Keokuk, IA the son of Ross Loren and Beverly Gaynell Schard Rockelman. Gary graduated from Keokuk High School. Gary was first united in marriage to Donna Sue Kamps....
WAYLAND, MO
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Otto M. Pinto, 65, Fort Madison

Otto M. Pinto, 65, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at 5:40 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Lima, Peru. Otto was a Pharmacist. He is survived by his mother and step father, Toni and Glenn Copeland of Fort Madison and was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt Olga and uncle, Jack.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KBUR

Two injured in Hancock County crash

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

11/29/22 – 9:53 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1100 block of Avenue H. 11/29/22 – 4:18 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 11/29/22 – 7:07 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority

FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Reception set for retiring county officials

LEE COUNTY - A reception will be held on Dec. 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Madison County office building to honor the retirements of Jeanne Cooper and Chris Spann from the Lee County Treasurer's office. The public is invited.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
MUSCATINE, IA
khqa.com

Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Lands New Police Chief

Wayland City Council has approved a new Police Chief. Doug McIntyre, who previously worked as a Henry County Jailer, was offered the position at the council’s most recent meeting on November 16. McIntyre’s hire comes after the resignation of Dustin Stuelke, which went into effect September 30. Stuelke took...
WAYLAND, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy