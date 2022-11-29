Otto M. Pinto, 65, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at 5:40 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Lima, Peru. Otto was a Pharmacist. He is survived by his mother and step father, Toni and Glenn Copeland of Fort Madison and was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt Olga and uncle, Jack.

