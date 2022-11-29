Read full article on original website
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022
Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
LIVE MARKETS-Bulls dip to a 6-week low -AAII
Tech down most among S&P 500 sectors; materials biggest gainer. Dec 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BULLS DIP TO A 6-WEEK LOW -AAII (1220 EST/1720 GMT) Individual investor optimism over...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
UPDATE1-ECB says Bitcoin is artificially propped up, shouldn't be legitimised
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin is being artificially propped up and should not be legitimised by regulators or financial companies as it is more akin to gambling, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and...
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC
(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies after Powell eyes slower rate hikes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Tesla up as sales in China nearly double in November - data. U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November - ADP. *. S&P 500 +1.71%, Nasdaq +2.87%, Dow +0.93%. (Adds...
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility
* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
