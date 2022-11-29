Fifteen years ago, as the Bishop Arts neighborhood was on its way to becoming the “bustling bohemian backyard to downtown” that it is today, Oak Cliff residents Renee Reed and Jacqui Bliss opened up Anytime Fitness at the intersection of Bishop and West Davis, next to Cafe Brazil. Since then the facility has undergone two remodels, endured a pandemic (supporting public health and sanity in the meantime) and is a mainstay among our neighborhood’s small businesses, restaurants, bars and boutiques.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO