advocatemag.com
Spending the holidays at NorthPark
It’s the first day of December, which means we’re firmly in holiday season. Of course, one of the ongoing traditions is Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House, but there’s a whole lot more going on, too. Here are the key winter festivities the shopping center has...
advocatemag.com
Backstory: Remembering an Oak Cliff icon of shape-note southern gospel
Few people today know that Oak Cliff was once home to the leading publisher of an American roots music known as “shape-note southern gospel.” In its six decades at 209 S. Tyler St., the Stamps-Baxter Music and Publishing Co. printed and sold 20 million songbooks featuring 15,000 original songs.
advocatemag.com
Tree lighting at Casa Linda Plaza
The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce hosted a tree lighting at Casa Linda Plaza. Leading up to the lighting, conducted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, there were plenty of activities to keep attendees busy. Troop 43 began the evening by leading the group in the pledge of allegiance. Choirs...
advocatemag.com
Neighborhood hot cocoa stand returns to East Dallas
A hot cocoa stand operated by neighbors in their front yard has returned. Mariel and Stephen Mata started serving the warm beverage from a handmade stand in the front of their property on the 6000 block of Prospect Avenue last year. They told the Advocate at the time that they...
advocatemag.com
The 2022 East Dallas holiday gift guide
If you’re looking for stocking stuffers that will hit close to home, check out these gifts from East Dallas small businesses. East Dallas Vintage opened in the fall of 2021 and moved into its current location on Peak Street in November. Step inside the store, and find a smorgasbord of trinkets, including vintage mugs, ash trays, jewelry and assorted decor. The shop is owned and curated by our neighbors Chelsea Callahan-Haag and Melissa Maher, and local vendors are always featured in the store.
advocatemag.com
Anytime Fitness celebrates 15 years of making Bishop Arts sweat
Fifteen years ago, as the Bishop Arts neighborhood was on its way to becoming the “bustling bohemian backyard to downtown” that it is today, Oak Cliff residents Renee Reed and Jacqui Bliss opened up Anytime Fitness at the intersection of Bishop and West Davis, next to Cafe Brazil. Since then the facility has undergone two remodels, endured a pandemic (supporting public health and sanity in the meantime) and is a mainstay among our neighborhood’s small businesses, restaurants, bars and boutiques.
advocatemag.com
For sale: This Clifford Hutsell-designed home in Lakewood
A Spanish Eclectic home in Lakewood that was designed by Clifford Hutsell is on the market. The home, located on West Shore Drive, was built in 1946 for Hutsell’s mother. Sitting on a 7,710-square-foot lot between Lakeshore Drive and Tokalon Drive, the 1,669-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
advocatemag.com
Belmont Garage closes after nearly 60 years
Belmont Garage, an auto shop that opened in Lakewood in 1963, has closed. The garage near the corner of Belmont Avenue and Abrams Road was founded by the Lewis family. Ray Lewis took over the business from his father in 1978. For more than a decade, Belmont Garage had been run by a woman named Kat, the business website says.
advocatemag.com
T. Boone Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch is off the market
The lush ranch of late Dallas oil and gas billionaire T. Boone Pickens has sold after five years. The 101-square mile Texas Panhandle property was first listed for $250 million in 2017 before it was reduced to $170 million in 2022. Then it was split into two separate properties, which have both been purchased.
advocatemag.com
Tamales in town: Becerra’s makes Yelp Top 25
Forget Christmas ham and cranberry sauce, Texans know tamales are where its at when it comes to holiday dishes. Yelp put together a list of Top 25 Spots for Tamales in Texas and neighborhood joint Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales made the list. Yelp identified restaurants with reviews mentioning “tamal” and “tamales” and ranked them by the ratings and quantity of those reviews.
advocatemag.com
The gift of storytelling: Titles from Oak Cliff bookstores
When Claudia Vega described the intent for her new bookstore, she always came back to one word: community. Whose Books, which celebrated its first anniversary in November, is a space intended to cultivate a love of reading among Oak Cliff residents. “We try to create a space that is welcoming,...
advocatemag.com
Self-care Stocking Stuffers: Shop local this holiday season with gifts from small businesses
This family business moved from Lower Greenville to the Bishop Arts District in February, offering a mix of vintage handbags and jewelry, along with new stuff, such as costume jewelry, Jolly Rancher sunglasses and trendy outfits. Candles are by far their biggest seller, says the boutique’s owner, Aimee Hughes. That’s...
advocatemag.com
Local dads start company selling college-themed baby mittens
Woody Apfel and Alex Bourdeau met playing club baseball at the University of Texas at Austin. After graduation, the friends stayed in touch. Apfel lives in Grapevine, and Bourdeau lives in Lake Highlands, though he lived in Old East Dallas for years. Both work in the tech industry. While adhering...
advocatemag.com
Dallas man arrested for murder after Family Dollar shooting
A Dallas man was arrested for murder after police responded to a shooting at a Family Dollar store at the intersection of E Kiest Boulevard and S Lancaster Road Wednesday evening. Police say Kevin Jackson Sr. entered the store and witnessed a physical fight between store employees and a man,...
advocatemag.com
Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School
Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
