Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Daily Beast
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Daily Beast
Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement
It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Like he often did for...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
See McCarthy's stark warning to GOP if he isn't voted House Speaker
CNN political analyst Jonathan Martin reacts to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warning House Republicans to back his bid for House Speaker and predicts what could happen if he loses.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Daily Beast
Fox News Fawns Over Pence Amid Dumping Trump: ‘People Love You!’
With Rupert Murdoch’s media empire making a concerted effort to move on from Donald Trump ahead of 2024, Fox News provided Mike Pence a one-hour showcase on Wednesday as the ex-vice president positions himself for a White House run. “How do you know that that is God calling you?...
Twitter's clumsy handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story spurred enough bipartisan criticism to risk the existence of the internet as we know it
Twitter's decision to throttle news about the president's son prompted lawmakers to call for the repeal of "the Internet's most important law."
Daily Beast
‘Deeply Underwhelmed’: Right-Wingers on Musk’s Overhyped ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk hyped the release of bombshell revelations Friday about Twitter’s controversial decision to restrict stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop on the platform, but the leak was a resounding flop with many right-wing pundits. “So far, I’m deeply underwhelmed,” Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official turned right-wing...
Daily Beast
House Judiciary GOP Deletes Infamous ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ Tweet After Ye Praises Hitler
The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account deleted a now infamous tweet that touted Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon after the rapper praised Adolf Hitler on InfoWars. Originally sent out in early October by the House committee—despite West’s repeated antisemitic statements—the tweet remained live on Twitter until West’s Thursday afternoon applauding of the murderous Nazi Party leader. “They did good things too; we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” West told Alex Jones on his InfoWars show. The House congressional office didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday afternoon.
Daily Beast
Russian Oligarch’s Cousin Funneled Cash to N.Y. Politician
The cousin and cash handler for one of Russia’s most notorious oligarchs poured tens of thousands of dollars into electing a newly minted congressman-elect who called Ukraine’s government “a totalitarian regime.”. Republican George Devolder-Santos vanquished Democrat Robert Zimmerman this month in the race for a House seat...
Kayleigh McEnany announces birth of second child
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany welcomed a new member to her family Tuesday — a baby boy named Nash. “[Sean Gilmartin] & I are thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Nash! What a truly joyful time. God has blessed us immensely!” McEnany, co-host of Fox News’ daytime show “Outnumbered,” said Thursday. McEnany shared images of Nash swaddled in a blue elephant-patterned outfit. His big sister, 3-year-old Blake, sat beside the newborn wearing a matching set, though hers was peppered with pink elephants. Nash was born two days before McEnany shared the news, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno revealed during the...
Daily Beast
Don Lemon Draws Ire of Female Co-Hosts by Crapping on Women’s Soccer
Just a month into his new gig as a morning show host, CNN’s Don Lemon is already sparking controversy. During Thursday morning’s broadcast of CNN This Morning, Lemon adamantly argued that the U.S. men’s national soccer team should get paid more than the women’s team despite their lack of comparative success, telling his female co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins that the men are simply “more interesting to watch.”
Daily Beast
Donor Data Contradicts the GOP’s ‘Working Class’ Street Cred
During the midterm campaign, Republican strategists blamed another round of subpar small-dollar campaign contributions on a familiar culprit: inflation. “It’s gas or this donation; it’s vacation with our children or this donation,” Zac Moffatt, CEO of top GOP fundraising firm Targeted Victory, said in July. That might...
Daily Beast
Kentucky Braces for a Raucous GOP Primary to Try to Unseat Democratic Governor
In deep-red Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is a striking anomaly. He's a Democrat elected in a state that sends conservatives like Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to Congress, which voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 25 points. Kentucky has only one Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation. It’s not the sort of place Democrats eye for big wins; Beshear only won in 2019 by about 5,000 votes.
Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz’s Pal Will Spend the Next Decade Behind Bars
Joel Greenberg, the corrupt Florida tax official who tried to reduce his jail time by telling the FBI that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) paid for sex with a teenage girl, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The hefty sentence comes close to the decade-plus prison time that federal...
Daily Beast
Chris Cillizza Headlines Massive Round of CNN Layoffs
A day after CNN chief Chris Licht informed network staff that layoffs were incoming, the hammer came down. Variety was the first to report that a number of notable correspondents and production staff were given pink slips on Thursday, including polarizing politics reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza. Besides Cillizza, who...
