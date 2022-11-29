The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account deleted a now infamous tweet that touted Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon after the rapper praised Adolf Hitler on InfoWars. Originally sent out in early October by the House committee—despite West’s repeated antisemitic statements—the tweet remained live on Twitter until West’s Thursday afternoon applauding of the murderous Nazi Party leader. “They did good things too; we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” West told Alex Jones on his InfoWars show. The House congressional office didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday afternoon.

