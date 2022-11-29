Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES
BRIEF-Premier Investments Says Global Sales For First 17 Weeks Of 1H23 Are Up 24.9%
* GLOBAL SALES FOR FIRST 17 WEEKS OF 1H23 ARE UP 24.9% ON 'PRE-COVID' 1H20 SALES
BRIEF-Poet Technologies Announces Closing Of C$4.4 Million Private Placement Of Units
* POET TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$4.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS
BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates On Proprietary Neurology Pipeline Programs At The Annual Meeting Of The American Epilepsy Society (Aes 2022)
* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATES ON PROPRIETARY NEUROLOGY PIPELINE PROGRAMS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN EPILEPSY SOCIETY (AES 2022) * XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED OUR XEN1101 PHASE 3 PROGRAM
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR
BRIEF-Booktopia Group Announces Appointment Of Peter George As New Chairman
* CHAIRMAN CHRIS BEARE TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION
BRIEF-Ondine Biomedical Inc Gets About $735,000 Funding For Meat Photodisinfection
* ONDINE BIOMEDICAL - ONDINE RECEIVES FUNDING FOR MEAT PHOTODISINFECTION. * ONDINE BIOMEDICAL - FUNDING OF UP TO $735,000 TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT OF PROTOTYPE OF NOVEL PHOTODISINFECTION APPLICATION FOR USE IN FOOD PRODUCTION
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear's proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Kalkine: &P/ASX 200 up 1% | Domino’s to raise up to A$165Mn
Domino's Pizza Enterprises said funds to will be used to fund the option exercise price for the acquisition of all the shares held by DPG in the German joint venture. ACCC is concerned the proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical by Cochlear would substantially lessen competition. Downer EDI's COO Peter Tompkins comes to the role of Downer CEO with deep knowledge of the company's culture, its strategy, markets and customers.
