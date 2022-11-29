Investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Mideast waterways.The Navy said explosives experts boarded the ship to assess the damage, including a 30-inch-wide (76-centimeter) hole punched in its side, and to collect debris and bomb residue. The evidence...

10 DAYS AGO