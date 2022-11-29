ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 54

Rejeannee Taylor
2d ago

this is great tired of ppl treating kanye like a circus and ignoring the truth he been speaking. ppl always worried about the physical and not the spiritual forgetting we have always been in a spiritual warfare!....

Reply(11)
13
Bob Criscoe
1d ago

While I don't really have an opinion, or a comment on the story itself, it strikes me that the term racist doesn't even catch my eye anymore. The term has been so overused that it is now utterly meaningless.

Reply(1)
5
Jacob Vs. Esau
14h ago

notice how the media keeps painting a negative image of Ye, I'm telling the "ish" people control the industry and the media then they act as if they're helpless

Reply
2
Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Vibe

‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
RadarOnline

'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster

It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy