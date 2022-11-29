Read full article on original website
Rejeannee Taylor
2d ago
this is great tired of ppl treating kanye like a circus and ignoring the truth he been speaking. ppl always worried about the physical and not the spiritual forgetting we have always been in a spiritual warfare!....
Bob Criscoe
1d ago
While I don't really have an opinion, or a comment on the story itself, it strikes me that the term racist doesn't even catch my eye anymore. The term has been so overused that it is now utterly meaningless.
Jacob Vs. Esau
14h ago
notice how the media keeps painting a negative image of Ye, I'm telling the "ish" people control the industry and the media then they act as if they're helpless
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Surprise When Kanye West Showed Intimate Photos Of Her To Yeezy Employees
Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer surprised by the news that her ex-husband, Kanye West, showed off her intimate photos to Yeezy employees. However, the TV personality still can't help but feel disgusted with the idea.
Elon Musk Sends Cryptic Reply After Ye Tries To Subvert Alex Jones Twitter Ban [UPDATE]
During a disturbing interview with Alex Jones, Ye said he would give the Infowars host the reins to his Twitter account.
‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion
If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low
There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Chris Paul was slammed on Twitter after Kanye West alleged that the Phoenix Suns star had an affair with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Soon after West's tweet went viral, the memes and jokes were on the point guard. The rapper's tweet came on the same day after he was a trend on Twitter for his interview with Alex Jones.
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Former Employee Who Witnessed Past Anti-Semitism
Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleges that he previously used anti-semitic language in the workplace, NBCNews reports via documents they reviewed. This is just the tip of the iceberg of revelations regarding Ye in the wake of his incessant hateful rants over the last few weeks.
Church leaders finally speak out about Kanye West's behavior
When Kanye West showed up at some megachurches in 2019, pastors rejoiced because of the large crowds who followed him there. Young people who don't usually attend church gathered to be in Kanye West's presence and to sing along with his music.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Bombshell Settlement: Kanye West Allegedly Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler & Nazis
Kanye West allegedly paid off a former employee who claimed he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in business meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer alleged they witnessed more than one incident of West expressing admiration for the German dictator, which the embattled Yeezy designer denied. Article continues below advertisement. The...
'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster
It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
wegotthiscovered.com
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
