Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Marcus Rashford’s brilliant brace helped England reach the knockout phase as group winners and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.

Welsh hopes of progressing were hanging by a thread heading into a Group B finale in which Gareth Southgate’s men only needed to avoid a four-goal loss to progress to the last 16.

The 104th meeting of the old foes was the first to be played at a World Cup and England comprehensively won Tuesday’s clash 3-0 in the desert as Phil Foden scored either side of Rashford’s fine goals.

The reward is a last-16 meeting with Senegal on Sunday, by which point Robert Page’s side will have long since left Qatar after their first appearance on the world stage in 64 years ended in frustration.

Wales’ draw with the United States and heart-breaking late loss to Iran meant they faced an uphill battle against their neighbours, who controlled a lifeless first half without creating too many clear-cut chances.

Chesney Hawkes’ surprising half-time appearance was the most entertaining moment of the evening until the 50th minute, when Rashford stepped up to score a stupendous free-kick.

But it was not to be his one and only goal in Al Rayyan.

Foden turned home a fine Harry Kane cross within two minutes of the opener, before Rashford ended a mazy run by finishing through back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs.

The 25-year-old, making his first England start since June 2021, left to a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

There was a great atmosphere ahead of kick-off at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, where rousing renditions of the national anthems were followed by both teams taking the knee before kick-off.

England were quickest out of the blocks and would have gone ahead inside 10 minutes had it not been for Ward’s quick thinking.

Kane’s smart, defence-splitting ball put Rashford through, only for the goalkeeper – in for suspended Wayne Hennessey – to smother the attempt having dashed off his line.

Foden drove wide and Rashford saw a fizzing drive headed away by Neco Williams as England toiled in their attempts to prise open a tight Welsh defence.

Nevertheless, English supporters confidently chanted “you’re going home in the morning” before a break in play as Williams was left with a suspected concussion.

The delay in taking the full-back off after blocking Rashford’s shot is sure to be scrutinised in the coming days.

Connor Roberts came into a defence that was nearly undone by a superb free-flowing move soon after, only for Foden to lash off target at the end of it.

Joe Allen blazed well off target too as Wales had their first attempt deep in stoppage time.

The half-time performance of popstar Hawkes was as surprising as the news that Brennan Johnson was replacing Wales captain Gareth Bale at the break.

But Page and Wales quickly saw hopes of a first win against England since 1984 extinguished.

Joe Rodon was adjudged to have fouled Foden and Rashford took the resulting free-kick from 24 yards, unleashing a sensational effort that beat Ward and found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Within two minutes England were celebrating again.

Rashford pressed Ben Davies on the right flank and the ball ricocheted forward to Kane, who sent a low driven cross to the far post where Foden coolly passed home.

Wales attempted to reduce the deficit. Jordan Pickford was panicked by a curling Daniel James effort and produced a fine reaction save to prevent Harry Maguire deflecting a Kieffer Moore shot home.

Southgate rung the changes with the game seemingly over, allowing Kane to get a breather, Kyle Walker to come off after his first start since October and Kalvin Phillips to get some minutes under his belt.

Wales defender Davies limped off and Aaron Ramsey joined James on a booking after a poor challenge on Jordan Henderson as the match looked set to peter out.

Rashford had other ideas.

The forward ran behind, showing good footwork and composure before sending a fierce strike through Ward’s legs for England’s 100th goal at World Cup finals tournaments.

The Wales goalkeeper soon denied the 25-year-old his hat-trick, before thwarting Jude Bellingham and watching Foden hook the rebound wide under pressure.

Allen became the next Welsh player to limp off and “that’s why you’re going home” greeted a wayward Moore shot.

England fans chanted Southgate’s name just days after boos greeted the final whistle against the United States and John Stones went close in stoppage-time to adding gloss to an emphatic win.

newschain

John Stones credits England defender Harry Maguire for ‘believing in himself’

John Stones is proud of the way England defensive partner Harry Maguire has drowned out the noise over his poor form to shine at the World Cup. Maguire has endured a tough start to the Premier League season and the Manchester United skipper found himself out of the side at Old Trafford in the weeks leading up to the finals.
newschain

World Cup DJ tweaks playlist after Chesney Hawkes lifts England’s bid for glory

A World Cup DJ believes Chesney Hawkes could help soundtrack England’s bid for glory after he added the star’s anthem The One And Only to his Three Lions playlist. Eurodance classic Freed From Desire by Gala has been the go-to song for England when they score in Qatar, while Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline is often played when they win.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Japan stun Spain to go through as Germany head home

Germany failed to make it out of the World Cup group stage once again as Japan booked their place in the last 16 on another night of high drama in Qatar. Hansi Flick’s men beat Costa Rica 4-2, but it was not enough to progress after Japan came from behind to defeat Spain and top Group E.
newschain

Chesney Hawkes plots return to Qatar World Cup after ‘whirlwind’ week

Chesney Hawkes said he is enjoying his “craziest whirlwind week since 1991” as he plots dashing from Skegness to Qatar to continue supporting England’s World Cup bid. The singer performed his chart hit The One and Only on the pitch during the interval of England’s 3-0 win over Wales, as a drab goalless first half gave way to an entertaining second.
newschain

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston. William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US. William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

William and Kate in US for Earthshot Prize as prince’s godmother faces race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother. William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Harry Brook confident England can take the wickets needed to beat Pakistan

Harry Brook remains confident England have the skills to take 20 wickets, despite Pakistan reaching 181 without loss at the end of day two on a very docile Rawalpindi pitch. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique both moved towards centuries in looking comfortable on 90 and 89, respectively, as the tourists toiled in the field in the afternoon and evening sessions after being bowled out before lunch for 657.
newschain

Wycombe still without suspended Joe Jacobson for Portsmouth clash

Wycombe are without captain Joe Jacobson but could welcome back Chris Forino and Sullay Kaikai for the visit of Portsmouth. Jacobson is halfway through a three-match ban imposed after a melee against Forest Green last month. Defender Forino missed Wanderers’ 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham last time out due to a...
newschain

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.
newschain

Harry Brook stars as England rack up 657 against Pakistan

Harry Brook reached a maiden Test 150 as England were bowled out for 657 in the morning session of the second day of the first match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The tourists came out with all the attacking intent they showed on the first day when they sent records tumbling, piling up an inconceivable 506 for four in just 75 overs of batting dominance.
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United face competition for Joao Felix’s signature

The Mail says Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain if they want to sign Joao Felix in January. The paper, which refers to the reporting of Spanish outlet Diario AS, notes Atletico Madrid are willing to part ways with the Portugal forward, 23, for about £86million.
newschain

England made to toil after Pakistan pile on the runs in reply to 657 all out

Pakistan made impressive progress replying to England’s 657 all out as they finished the second day of the first Test on 181 without loss on a docile Rawalpindi pitch. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique both moved towards centuries as the tourists toiled in the field in the afternoon and evening sessions after being bowled out before lunch.
newschain

Louis van Gaal not surprised by Netherlands’ last-16 opponents USA’s progress

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal insists he has not been surprised by last-16 opponents USA’s progress at the World Cup. Van Gaal, whose side take on the USA in the first round-of-16 match on Saturday after topping Group A, believes Gregg Berhalter’s side are one of the best-drilled teams at Qatar 2022.
newschain

Pakistan respond strongly to England’s 657 in Rawalpindi

Pakistan reached 108 without loss at tea on the second day of the first Test as they responded serenely to England’s swashbuckling 657 all out in Rawalpindi. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique both brought up half-centuries as the tourists toiled in the field in the afternoon. Captain Ben Stokes...
newschain

Graham Arnold says Australia will take on Argentina with ‘all guns blazing’

Australia coach Graham Arnold has vowed his side will take on Argentina with “all guns blazing” in their World Cup last-16 showdown. The Socceroos were surprise qualifiers from Group D, not least after losing their first match 4-1 against France. But successive 1-0 wins over Tunisia and Denmark...
newschain

LaLiga would be ‘bankrupt’ if Real Madrid and Barcelona join Super League

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been warned they will bankrupt LaLiga and themselves if they press ahead with plans for a European Super League. Spain’s domestic league would suffer a 50 per cent reduction in all revenues if a “semi-closed” Super League became a reality, according to a new report by professional services firm KPMG for LaLiga.

