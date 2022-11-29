Read full article on original website
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
Fatal Portland shooting deemed a homicide
A fatal shooting that happened in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide. Portland police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the two streets around 9:45 p.m. when they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said on Friday.
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
78-year-old golf pro says Maine course fired him to go in 'younger direction'
CUMBERLAND (BDN) -- A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a younger direction.”. Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
Section of Bonny Eagle road closed in Standish
A section of Route 35 has been temporarily closed to traffic due to a collision. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling through the Elmwood area in Standish for the time being.
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road
A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
Maine woman alleges she was abused by a Roman Catholic priest nearly 60 years ago
A Cumberland County woman has filed a civil complaint against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland, alleging she was sexually abused by a priest that the Diocese knew was a predator, and who was reassigned to another parish. At a Portland news conference Thursday, Ann Allen told reporters that she...
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
19-year-old fleeing hit-and-run dies in crash in Naples, Maine, officials say
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager is dead after officials said he crashed into a tree while fleeing a hit-and-run in Maine. According to the Cumberland County sheriff's office, the incident happened Sunday when Ethan Gardner rear-ended a truck in Naples, Maine. The 19-year-old allegedly drove off, but deputies found...
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
Busted at Bolos: Dunlap Street bar cracks down on underage drinking
In addition to checking their pockets for keys, wallets and phones, students hoping to spend a night at Bolos Kitchen and Bar will now have to carry something else—their College-issued OneCards. In an effort to “safeguard their liquor license and reduce their civil liability,” the Dunlap Street bar is now requiring Bowdoin students to produce two forms of identification (ID) upon entry: their student and government-issued photo IDs.
23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
