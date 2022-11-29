ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

WPFO

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fatal Portland shooting deemed a homicide

A fatal shooting that happened in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide. Portland police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the two streets around 9:45 p.m. when they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said on Friday.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
nbcboston.com

Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road

A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
NEW SHARON, ME
foxbangor.com

Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury

AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Busted at Bolos: Dunlap Street bar cracks down on underage drinking

In addition to checking their pockets for keys, wallets and phones, students hoping to spend a night at Bolos Kitchen and Bar will now have to carry something else—their College-issued OneCards. In an effort to “safeguard their liquor license and reduce their civil liability,” the Dunlap Street bar is now requiring Bowdoin students to produce two forms of identification (ID) upon entry: their student and government-issued photo IDs.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

