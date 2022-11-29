Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
ISIS leader killed in operation carried out by Free Syrian Army- U.S. military
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Free Syrian Army carried out the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi in Syria's Daraa province in mid-October, the U.S. military said in a statement on Wednesday. "ISIS remains a threat to the region," U.S. Central Command said in a...
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Department of Homeland Security to probe cyber attacks linked to Lapsus$
Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday the Cyber Safety Review Board will investigate recent cyber-attacks linked to Lapsus$. "Lapsus$ has reportedly employed techniques to bypass a range of commonly-used security controls and has successfully infiltrated a number of companies across industries and geographic areas," the DHS said.
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says Russia pulls back forces from river towns opposite Kherson
(Changes byline and dateline; Adds details from Kherson; comments from IMF; EU reaches tentative deal on Russia oil price cap) Kyiv: Russia withdraws some troops from Oleshky, nearby towns. *. Heavy trench warfare in east as winter sets in. *. Kyiv Mayor says stock up on food and warm clothes.
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC
(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
South Korean prosecutors arrested the country's former national security director over suspicions he engaged in a cover-up to hide details and distort the circumstances surrounding North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals' sea boundary in 2020
Kalkine : Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms? | Kalkine Media
French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage.
Democrats Demand Documents In Suspected Pardon Bribery Scam Linked To Trump PAC
Trump pardoned two arsonist ranchers a week after a $10,000 donation was made to the America First Action PAC, which funded his 2020 reelection bid.
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When BNSF railroad conductor Justin Schaaf needed to take time off from work this summer, he had to make a choice: go to the dentist to get a cavity in his molar filled or attend a party for his son’s 7th birthday. He chose...
RPT-COLUMN-Bloated U.S. inventories to drive incoming recession: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 30 (Reuters) - First the binge, then the hangover. Or, in the case of U.S. inventories and the looming recession, first the binge then the overhang. Wholesale and retail inventories have grown at a record pace, with firms ramping up production to meet pent-up consumer demand as the economy moved out of the pandemic recession two years ago.
No plans to go back to Congress to change inflation act - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no plans to go back to Congress to push for changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said Friday, a day after President Joe Biden said it could be tweaked to appease European leaders. "We don't have any plans to go back to...
UPDATE 1-EU warns Musk that Twitter faces ban over content moderation -FT
(Adds details, background) Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. EU industry...
GM, LG joint venture to invest $275 million in Tennessee battery cell plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors and LG Energy Solution said Friday they are investing another $275 million in their Tennessee joint venture battery cell plant to increase production by more than 40%. The new investment in the Ultium Cells Spring Hill plant will boost battery output from an annual capacity...
