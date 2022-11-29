ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project

* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Department of Homeland Security to probe cyber attacks linked to Lapsus$

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday the Cyber Safety Review Board will investigate recent cyber-attacks linked to Lapsus$. "Lapsus$ has reportedly employed techniques to bypass a range of commonly-used security controls and has successfully infiltrated a number of companies across industries and geographic areas," the DHS said.
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says Russia pulls back forces from river towns opposite Kherson

(Changes byline and dateline; Adds details from Kherson; comments from IMF; EU reaches tentative deal on Russia oil price cap) Kyiv: Russia withdraws some troops from Oleshky, nearby towns. *. Heavy trench warfare in east as winter sets in. *. Kyiv Mayor says stock up on food and warm clothes.
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island

HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC

(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
RPT-COLUMN-Bloated U.S. inventories to drive incoming recession: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 30 (Reuters) - First the binge, then the hangover. Or, in the case of U.S. inventories and the looming recession, first the binge then the overhang. Wholesale and retail inventories have grown at a record pace, with firms ramping up production to meet pent-up consumer demand as the economy moved out of the pandemic recession two years ago.
UPDATE 1-EU warns Musk that Twitter faces ban over content moderation -FT

(Adds details, background) Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. EU industry...

