Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Commission Denies West Glacier Vision Plan
The Flathead County Commissioners at their Nov. 22 meeting voted 2-1 to deny consideration of adopting the West Glacier Vision Plan as an amendment to the Flathead County Growth Plan. Commissioner Randy Brodehl provided the only voice of dissent. For more than two years, stakeholders in the gateway community of...
Flooding closes Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork
A burst pipe that caused a flood on Wednesday night has closed the Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Whitefish Montana
The gorgeous ski resort of Whitefish, located in Montana’s northern reaches, has been labeled one of the trendiest small towns in America, and its varied food scene undoubtedly plays a role. Whitefish, Montana, quickly established a reputation as one of America’s coolest small towns. And its diverse food scene...
Flathead Beacon
John Dutton’s Montana
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, my friend and I sauntered through downtown Kalispell and stopped for pedicures at a new nail shop. Ten years ago this nail shop likely would have been viewed as “too city” for quaint Kalispell, but now it’s a hopping joint. I am an avid people watcher, and in Kalispell it used to be that most of the people dressed like me on a weekend: flannel shirt, baseball hat and snow boots. It appears my fashion sense has gone the way of the buggy whip, as the patrons of the nail shop looked nothing like the Montana I know. Heavy Botox and filler, mixed with furry boots, name brand jackets and thousand-dollar purses filled the shop. Granted, most women my age have tried some Botox to eliminate the facial features of age our baseball caps don’t cover, but what I saw last Friday represented a new trend of limited facial expression and “poofy-ness” previously unseen in Kalispell. With clothing that matched the trend, it became clear that sleepy Kalispell has been awakened to an influx of folks who used to only populate the streets of Whitefish – and then, only in the winter for two weeks and two months in the summer. The proliferation of new folks to the valley might add some variety, but if my observations are accurate, we aren’t attracting run-of-the-mill middle-class folks anymore.
montanarightnow.com
Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions
KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
Flathead Beacon
Skiing Through Grief
In April 2019, Whitefish-born Olympic freestyle skier Maggie Voisin saw her physical therapist for a routine visit in Park City, Utah, where she was unexpectedly told to get an MRI scan on her left knee. She didn’t feel any pain. She hadn’t had any noteworthy crashes that season. But she followed her therapist’s advice and went in for a scan the next day.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MHP continuing investigation into death of pedestrian in Lakeside
The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian that happened last month in Lakeside.
Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
Annual Holiday Stroll returning to downtown Kalispell
The Holiday Stroll will return to downtown Kalispell on Friday, Dec. 2, and will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
Flathead Beacon
Hungry Horse Artist Admits Attempt to Electrocute Woman
A 59-year-old Hungry Horse man pleaded guilty to a criminal endangerment charge this week, admitting that he tried to electrocute his ex-partner while she showered last July. Nicholas Oberling, a local landscape artist, entered the guilty plea at a Nov. 28 hearing in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert. B. Allison. The admission was part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Flathead Beacon
Try Again
12:16 a.m. A woman was concerned that the TV in her motel room was turned on when she returned. 12:42 a.m. An already deceased deer in the middle of the road took a car fender hostage when the driver didn’t swerve in time. 1:09 a.m. A car was parked...
Lake County man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
A Pablo man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills.
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
