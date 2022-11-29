ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

13WMAZ

Road Closures happening in downtown Macon for 'Reindeer Run'

MACON, Ga. — Macon is gearing up for the 30th annual Reindeer Run and Santa Stroll for Atrium Navicent Children's Hospital. So, if you're driving around downtown Macon tomorrow - look out! You will find some roads closed off from the start of the race until around 11 a.m.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Reindeer Run Road Race and Santa Stroll are back for the holidays. As these festive community events draw in crowds, be prepared for alternate traveling routes. Starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's office and volunteers will be in designated areas...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Elderly Macon man dies in house fire

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief

According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County to open second convenience center Thursday

MACON, Ga. — Thursday, a second convenience center is set to open in east Macon-Bibb County. The new center will be located on Fulton Mill Road. Mayor Lester Miller, the Solid Waste Department, and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. It will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders

MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

