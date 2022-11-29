Read full article on original website
MACON, Ga. — Macon is gearing up for the 30th annual Reindeer Run and Santa Stroll for Atrium Navicent Children's Hospital. So, if you're driving around downtown Macon tomorrow - look out! You will find some roads closed off from the start of the race until around 11 a.m.
Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday
Ask Mayor Miller: Gray Hwy speed drop, moving log trucks off MLK, proposed taxes for Navicent’s indigent care
MACON, Ga. — In this month’s edition of Ask Mayor Miller, topics ranged from development projects on the horizon, to transportation, to Miller’s recent visits to the new Costco in Athens and its neighboring Trader Joe’s. Improving traffic safety (6:05) Mayor Miller is optimistic that working...
Central Georgians' 'Driving Me Crazy' stories bring about successful solutions
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Our "Driving Me Crazy" segment is made for folks to let us know where the trouble spots are when traveling in Central Georgia. These places can be difficult to drive in or are just downright dangerous. However, a couple of folks who've been in our segment...
Georgia deputies found wanted suspect hiding in attic after wrong-way chase with child in car
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A wanted suspect is now behind bars after leading deputies on a chase through Bibb County, going down the wrong side of the road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Smith Jr. was facing...
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon
According to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man believed to be in his late 70s has been found dead in the burning home. Miley pronounced the man dead at 7:29 p.m.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Elderly Macon man dies in house fire
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from...
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
Everything you need to know about the Warner Robins Christmas Parade
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is coming back to Watson Boulevard on December 3. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says 70 businesses signed up to be a part of the parade. She said there will be floats, motorcades, marchers, and more. The parade's grand marshals...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/2/22
Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a house fire that left a man dead in Macon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road.
Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief
According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Macon-Bibb County to open second convenience center Thursday
MACON, Ga. — Thursday, a second convenience center is set to open in east Macon-Bibb County. The new center will be located on Fulton Mill Road. Mayor Lester Miller, the Solid Waste Department, and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. It will...
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
