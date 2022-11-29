Drake's initial performance at the Apollo Theater was scheduled for Nov. 11 Drake has postponed his shows at the Apollo Theater for a second time. The Her Loss artist had upcoming shows scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7 after initially rescheduling his Nov. 11 concert to attend his friend and fellow rapper Takeoff's funeral on that same day. Drake, his radio channel Sound 42, and broadcasting company SiriusXM wrote in a joint statement sent to PEOPLE that the latest change comes from production delays. RELATED: From Aretha Franklin to Beyoncé: How Harlem's Iconic Apollo...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO