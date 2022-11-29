WIAA 2A football championship preview: Lynden trying to add to unmatched legacy

Editor's note : This Class 2A preview package was written up by SBLive WA staff for the WIAA state program. Game predictions made by reporters Todd Milles, Hailey Palmer and Tri-Cities-based Evans Rankings' founder Matt Evans.

---

The upcoming Class 2A championship is a showdown between a team that’s been there and proven it in Lynden against a team that’s in new territory but ever so eager to show it belongs up top in North Kitsap.

It’s a rematch of a 2021 semifinal matchup where Lynden squeaked out a 15-10 victory in a rain-soaked game at Civic Stadium.

The Vikings felt they would have had a chance against Tumwater in the title game last season if they had been able to beat the Lions.

After a long offseason and dominant 2022 campaign, all roads have led back to Lynden for North Kitsap. This time though, it’s for all the marbles.

"(It’s) human nature with the kids and they want to go out there and prove they were the better team or at least were right there with (Lynden last year)," North Kitsap coach Jeff Weible said. "I’m sure the kids are talking about, 'Hey, we get another shot at Lynden,' and if that raises their game another level or gives them the opportunity to play a little bit above where they’re capable of playing then we’ll certainly take that."

Meanwhile, Lynden has won 23 consecutive games, dating back to last season - and looks as primed as ever to capture back-to-back titles.

The Lions, however, are aware of just how much motivation there is for North Kitsap getting its shot at redemption against them.

"We love the fight, we enjoy the fight and I can’t imagine a team that doesn’t have more fight than a team that had the lead in the semis last year with five minutes to go and watched us not only beat them, but go win it all," Lynden coach Blake VanDalen said. "I would imagine that’s been an extremely motivating 12 months for them."

---

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP PRIMER

Photo by Todd Milles

NO. 3 NORTH KITSAP VIKINGS (12-1) vs. NO. 1 LYNDEN LIONS (12-0)

5 p.m. Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

Coaches: Jeff Weible is in his 12th season at North Kitsap (94-27 record). Blake VanDalen is in his sixth season at Lynden (54-13 record).

WIAA championship history: This is North Kitsap’s first trip to any WIAA title game. Lynden won the 1A title in 1980 and 1991, and 2A titles in 2006, 2008-09, 2011-13 and 2021.

Road to 2022 Gridiron Classic: Third-seeded North Kitsap defeated No. 14 seed Fife in the first round (31-7), No. 6 seed Anacortes in the quarterfinals (10-7) and No. 2 seed W.F. West in the semifinals (29-22). Top-seeded Lynden defeated No. 16 seed Black Hills in the first round (54-7), No. 8 seed Highline in the quarterfinals (42-13) and No. 4 seed Enumclaw in the semifinals (41-14).

Statistical leaders: For North Kitsap – QB Cole Edwards (145-1223, 1,712 yards, 21 TDs), RB Carter Dungy (122 carries, 807 yards, 10 TDs), RB Benen Lawler (127 carries, 932 yards, 14 TDs), WR Logan Sloman (69 catches, 970 yards, 13 TDs), WR Jaxson Gore (43 catches, 574 yards, 10 TDs), LB Billy Staley (100 tackles, 14 TFL, five sacks), LB Jorden Reece (78 tackles, 18 TFL, 5.5 sacks), Lawler (four INTs). For Lynden – QB Kaedan Hermanutz (42-78, 534 yards, three TDs, 108 carries, 660 yards, 10 TDs), QB Brant Heppner (43-68, 793 yards, 10 TDs, 67 carries, 335 yards, seven TDs), RB Lane Heeringa (152 carries, 853 yards, 17 TDs), RB Campbell Nolte (85 carries, 604 yards, six TDs), WR Isaiah Stanley (43 catches, 593 yards, three TDs) WR Troy Petz (13 catches, 386 yards, six TDs), Heeringa (92 tackles, 4.5 sacks), LB Chris Elenbaas (77.5 tackles, three FF).

Palmer's pick : Lynden, 28-15.

Milles' pick : Lynden, 17-14.

Evans' pick : Lynden, 35-13.