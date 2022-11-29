Read full article on original website
Related
Chattanooga man arrested in Arizona for leading police on chase, trafficking immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in Arizona for leading police on a chase and trafficking undocumented immigrants Friday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says. CCSO says Jonathan Garcia Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Chattanooga, led police officers across three agencies on a chase starting outside of...
Collegedale Walmart carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on a chase Friday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The suspect of a carjacking at a Collegedale Walmart was arrested after leading police on a chase while under the influence Friday, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says police noticed a stolen white Nissan Kicks traveling eastbound on the 5600 block of Brainerd Road which there...
Grundy County man filing lawsuit for wrongful conviction in 2006 murder
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Adam Braseel is suing the Grundy County government, along with former Sheriff's Office members and a former TBI agent, for his wrongful conviction in the 2006 murder of Malcom Burrows. Braseel was wrongfully charged with the murder of Malcolm Burrows in 2006 in Tracy City.
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. We've obtained her mugshot. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid...
Charges dropped against former policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Wamp
HAMILTON County, Tenn. — UPDATE: A Collegedale court confirmed to us Friday, Davis Lundy has had all charges dropped against him. Lundy was arrested in Ooltewah in early October and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
HCSO: Red Bank High student arrested after bringing knife to school, threatening student
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Red Bank High student was arrested after bringing a knife to school and threatening a student Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. According to HCSO, the SRO arrested the student who they say intentionally brought a large kitchen knife to the school with the admitted intention of harming another student.
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
Body camera video shows East Ridge police refusing to let a man leave the hospital
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A man says he plans to file a lawsuit after two East Ridge police officers took him to the ground and cuffed him after refusing to let him leave the hospital, which was caught on body camera, according to attorney Robin Flores. An arrest report...
New CPD social media coordinator fired same day as FOP shares concerns over his employment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shared concerns over the employment of the new Chattanooga Police's social media coordinator, claiming he uses "anti-police rhetoric." On the same day CPD says they fired him, but say that the fact that it was on the same day...
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
Hamilton County commissioner says narrow Cummings Highway overpass an emergency situation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham says when the interstate gets backed up with traffic, the Cummings Highway overpass is the only resort to escape it. And in certain emergency situations those extra minutes spent waiting could add up. "It's a nightmare for all of us...
City of New Hope respond to suit asking to remove government buildings on private property
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 1st):. The City of New Hope has responded to a lawsuit demanding the removal of some of the city's buildings from private property. The defendants say the plaintiff's claims are barred because the alleged encroachments have been in existence for longer than the statutory period.
"An angel:" Family friends of Jasmine Pace asking for justice as they remember her life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An apartment on Tremont Street is the last known location of Jasmine Pace, after she sent her parents a pinged location to where Jason Chen lived. Now after his arrest, and the discovery of Jasmine's body, friends of families are asking for justice and remembering the beautiful soul tragically lost.
Brothers suing City of New Hope for having government buildings on her family's property
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Brothers from Marion County are suing the City of New Hope because they say public offices run by the city, part of the fire department, and a fuel tank are on private property owned by the family. According to the lawsuit, by deed of record...
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
TDOT awards phase II construction contract for I-75/I-24 split change; Almost $161 M
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded a contract in the amount of $160,954,545.00 to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, Tennessee. The contract is for what TDOT is calling phase II in the I-75/I-24 split modification process. The project will extend from Spring...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ariana Harvey
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 1st, 2022 goes to Ariana Harvey. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Connecting Cleveland to ATL: Locals benefit from 425 miles of new designated bike routes
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Adventure Cycling Association has announced the designation of two new United States Bicycle Routes in Tennessee and Arkansas. The route through Arkansas is the first in that state and the first segment of USBR 80 in the country. USBR 21 through Tennessee links the route from...
Santas for Seniors: Non-profit needs help reaching goal of 2,000 gifts for elderly
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One non-profit based in Chattanooga is making it their mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Santas for Seniors provides a holiday gift...
Push to win the last remaining senate seat; Candidates host rallies across Georgia
We're right in the middle of early voting for Georgia's runoff election and both candidates are pushing hard to get people to the polls, again. The Dalton parks and Recreation center in Dalton, Georgia is where candidate Hershel Walker held his rally during his ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour.’. "I'm...
