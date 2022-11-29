In the meme heard ‘round the world, little green Gamora asks her adoptive father, Thanos, what it cost him to acquire the soul stone. “Everything,” he responds (which, spoiler alert, really means he flung her off a big old cliff). For Zoe Saldaña, the woman behind the meme, it seems like appearing in this movie may have cost everything as well—or, at the very least, a decade of her career. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she said in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

1 DAY AGO