Related
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Joe Pesci got some very real burns while filming a famous Home Alone scene
The original Home Alone franchise is known for its elaborate ways of doling out pain on its villains. As Goodfellas’ Joe Pesci can attest, taking on the role of Harry in the first two Home Alone films required him to play into the over-the-top physicality of the franchise’s humor.
Sally Field anoints Burt Reynolds as her worst on-screen kiss
Despite being a 1970's sex symbol, Burt Reynolds may have been decidedly unsexy at something: kissing. At least according to his former Smokey And The Bandits co-star and Oscar winner Sally Field, who dropped all the slobbery details on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Vince Vaughn champions his Dodgeball sequel idea: "The studio likes it"
Dodgeballers, the sequel dream is still alive! Justin Long recently informed us that Vince Vaughn had a great idea for a follow-up to the beloved 2004 comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and he was trying to facilitate a pitch with the film’s star Ben Stiller. Well, it sounds like Vaughn has made his pitch, because he has a cautiously optimistic update on the situation.
Jeremy Allen White says Zac Efron sent him some "really lovely" advice after he booked The Iron Claw
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White says following the rapturous appraisal of the kitchen-set drama the “phones started to ring.” With the summer series’ quick rise to television acclaim, he woke up one day to four scripts from A24 on his desk. The winner of the four turned out to be Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, about the tragic professional wrestling troupe comprised of three brothers.
Toni Colette is the Godfather who makes muffins in the first Mafia Mamma trailer
Carrying on a legacy is no easy feat, even for the apples that fall nearest to the tree. So what happens to the apples who never knew the tree at all? In Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s latest action comedy Mafia Mamma, Toni Collette stars as suburban American mom Kirsten, who finds herself at the helm of her family’s Mafia firm after her distant grandfather passes away.
Gen Z icon Sadie Sink had never seen a Brendan Fraser movie before being cast in The Whale
While excitement for Darren Aronofsky’s latest feature, The Whale, has been tempered due to controversy surrounding the film’s depiction of obesity, one thing that has remained constant is the utter delight fans and critics have expressed over Brendan Fraser’s long-awaited return to the big screen. He’s winning awards! He’s inspiring six-minute-long standing ovations! Freddie Prinze Jr. even said his character inspired him to become a better father!
Aubrey Plaza opines that she, Scorsese and Spielberg are the Avengers of real cinema
Martin Scorsese, Aubrey Plaza, and Steven Spielberg Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Jason Mendez/Mike Coppola/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. It’s a bleak world out there for film these days: streaming is ripping a hole in creatives’ traditional revenue streams, and the Thanksgiving Weekend box office did the worst numbers in, well, ever. But when it comes to the defense of classic cinema, three brave riders still remain, soldiers of justice ready to die on the hill of passion projects and classic cinema: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Aubrey Plaza.
Slow Horses' season 2 premiere plays the old hits—and that's just fine
Fire up those emails to HR, because the best toxic workplace on TV is back. Slow Horses galloped out the gates earlier this year to become something of a hit for Apple TV+, showing us that spies, they’re just like us! And even issuing an authoritative reminder that Mick Jagger is still cool.
Ang Lee enters nepo baby discourse, will direct son Mason in Bruce Lee biopic
Two-time Oscar-winning director Ang Lee’s next project will be a biopic of Bruce Lee, with the filmmaker’s son, Mason, set to star as the martial arts icon. The elder Lee is, of course, no stranger to directing spectacular action sequences, having been behind Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. “Accepted...
Michael Gandolfini joins the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again
Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) is moving from the mean streets of New Jersey to a whole new world of crime in Hell’s Kitchen. The Offer actor has been cast in a major role in Disney+’s upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, starring beside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, per Deadline.
Disney taps Bend It Like Beckham's Gurinder Chadha for an Indian "princess musical"
Gurinder Chadha—the prolific director best known for films like Bhaji On The Beach, Bend It Like Beckham, and 2019's Blinded By The Light—is teaming up with Disney, Deadline reports. Chadha has apparently been tapped by the Mouse Monolith to direct a new musical film, centered on a “dynamic princess’ from India’s history.
10 books you should read in December, including Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit And Glamor Of An Icon
December brings a wave of new books just in time for the holiday shopping season. The A.V. Club has sorted through the best of these options to highlight 10 titles we’re most excited about, including the first authorized biography of screen legend Elizabeth Taylor, a nervy whodunit from Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jane Smiley, and an illuminating deep dive into the life of George Carlin, one of America’s most important comedians.
Joy-hating boneheads at HBO cancel Los Espookys
The joy-hating boneheads done done it again, Variety (sort of) reports, with news breaking this afternoon that HBO has decided to cancel Los Espookys. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, this weird, wonderful, and extremely funny semi-supernatural comedy will end its run on HBO after just two seasons—12 measly episodes!—on the air.
Ben Affleck says Netflix movies are made through an "assembly line process"
After recently announcing that his latest collaboration with Matt Damon would be a production company that promises to put creatives first, Ben Affleck has shared more of his thoughts about the state of cinema. Taking the stage at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit (via Variety) to promote Artists Equity, the Gone Girl star took aim at Netflix.
8 Fleetwood Mac songs you can thank Christine McVie for
Christine McVie was, and forever will be, one of a kind. She was born Perfect—literally, her birth name was Christine Perfect—before marrying John McVie. She joined Fleetwood Mac alongside him in 1970, where she played the keys, sang, and wrote some of the group’s most beloved songs.
Zoe Saldaña adds her Marvel opinion, says she felt "artistically stuck" working in franchise
In the meme heard ‘round the world, little green Gamora asks her adoptive father, Thanos, what it cost him to acquire the soul stone. “Everything,” he responds (which, spoiler alert, really means he flung her off a big old cliff). For Zoe Saldaña, the woman behind the meme, it seems like appearing in this movie may have cost everything as well—or, at the very least, a decade of her career. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she said in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily.
Netflix stands by limited theatrical releases, unlimited Dave Chappelle specials
Rian Johnson; Reed Hastings; Dave Chappelle Photo: Jon Kopaloff; Michael M. Santiago; Kristy Sparow (Getty Images) Netflix is nothing if not faithful to its strategy, even when it’s struggling with subscriber numbers. In a recent conversation at the New York Times DealBook conference in NYC, the streamer’s founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that the service should have adopted an advertising model like Hulu’s sooner. Otherwise, though, he was steadfast about the Netflix model, even when admitting that they left “lots” of money on the table surrounding the theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Kanye West's Parler deal is officially dead
Kanye “Ye” West, the star that just can’t stop burning out, has officially flamed his way through a partnership with the conservative-leaning social media platform Parler. The rapper, who has spent the past few weeks diving headfirst into overt Nazism and white supremacy, initially partnered with Parler back in October after a temporary removal from Twitter and Instagram.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. It’s time for some spy action in Slow Horses season...
