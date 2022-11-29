ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Newborn baby at center of homicide investigation is missing, Iowa police say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUaDq_0jRX6P1800

A newborn baby believed to have been killed has not been located a week after its reported death, according to Iowa police.

Police in Fort Dodge learned on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that a woman “had given birth to a child at home, that the newborn was later deceased and that the body was moved from its birthplace to another location,” according to a Nov. 29 news release.

Officers began a homicide investigation, but the baby has not been found, police said. A search is ongoing.

“All available resources and manpower have been utilized to attempt to locate the newborn’s body and to investigate the circumstances surrounding its birth, death and the disappearance of its remains,” police said.

Police have interviewed witnesses and searched various locations of interest for the newborn. The mother’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, and it’s unclear if she is considered a suspect in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area within Central Avenue, E. Kenyon Road, South 7th Street and South 12th Street was asked by police to contact law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of the newborn. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.

Fort Dodge is about 95 miles north of Des Moines.

