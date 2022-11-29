ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Empire "Skate" Plaza opens for winter with free ice skating

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marks the opening of one of the Capital Region’s most popular winter attractions, “Winter at the Plaza!”. The Empire "Skate" Plaza ice rink in Albany had its annual opening at noon Friday. Skating at the plaza is free of charge, with skate...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Investigations into missing Schenectady teens are separate, police say

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Updates from police tonight in the searches for two missing teenagers in Schenectady. One week ago today was the last time Samantha Humphrey. Police tell us the searches for Samantha and Hajile Howard are not connected, the investigations are separate. But they confirm something Samantha’s...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire

A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks

Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Nursing home employee accused of striking patient

ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Vermont State Police investigating fatal fire in Readsboro

READSBORO, Vt. (WRGB) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire from early Saturday morning, and working to identify the victim. At about 3:02 Friday morning, the Readsboro Fire Department responded to a single-family residence on Grinka Road. Arriving firefighters found the structure fully involved. They took defensive action, and the fire was extinguished.
READSBORO, VT
WRGB

Police searching for suspect in Pittsfield bank robbery

PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery. Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm for a reported robbery in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
COLONIE, NY

