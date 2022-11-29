Read full article on original website
WRGB
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
WRGB
Empire "Skate" Plaza opens for winter with free ice skating
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marks the opening of one of the Capital Region’s most popular winter attractions, “Winter at the Plaza!”. The Empire "Skate" Plaza ice rink in Albany had its annual opening at noon Friday. Skating at the plaza is free of charge, with skate...
WRGB
Victorian Streetwalk kicks off holiday festivities in the Spa City
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs hummed with activity Thursday night. Broadway bustling for the first night of the Victorian Street Walk. The event is celebrating its 36th year, and will continue with festivities through the weekend. It runs Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 pm-and Sunday...
WRGB
Tenant, Landlord rent issues causing a 'Catch-22' for housing in the Electric City
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Housing on the minds of residents in Schenectady a town hall in the city is happening Thursday to discuss just that. Council Member Damonni Farley says this meeting essentially will give council members the opportunity to hear about the varying issues facing the housing crisis in the city.
WRGB
Investigations into missing Schenectady teens are separate, police say
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Updates from police tonight in the searches for two missing teenagers in Schenectady. One week ago today was the last time Samantha Humphrey. Police tell us the searches for Samantha and Hajile Howard are not connected, the investigations are separate. But they confirm something Samantha’s...
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WRGB
Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire
A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs city council responds to DA's gag order over officer-involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The controversy continues over what Saratoga Springs leaders say was an effort at transparency in the wake of an officer-involved shooting in the city. Saratoga County District Attorney, Karen Heggen, says they have released too much potential evidence and misinformation that have “irreversibly impaired”...
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
WRGB
Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks
Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
WRGB
Guilderland pediatrics office temporarily closed for structural damage
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — A pediatrics office in Guilderland is shut down right now - after its roof suffered structural damage!. A doctor at Schoolhouse Pediatrics on Schoolhouse Road says the team is thankful that no one was in the building when the damage occurred, so no one was hurt.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
WRGB
Nursing home employee accused of striking patient
ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
WRGB
Woman severely injured, estranged partner accused of stabbing her, say Colonie Police
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old man, accused on a list of charges following a domestic dispute in the town. Investigators say Police responded back on December 1st to a home on Fiddlers Lane. There, police say they heard a commotion and made entry to the home.
WRGB
Vermont State Police investigating fatal fire in Readsboro
READSBORO, Vt. (WRGB) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire from early Saturday morning, and working to identify the victim. At about 3:02 Friday morning, the Readsboro Fire Department responded to a single-family residence on Grinka Road. Arriving firefighters found the structure fully involved. They took defensive action, and the fire was extinguished.
WRGB
Man charged after weapon hidden in waistband goes off, sending him to hospital: police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a man was hospitalized after accidently firing a weapon into his leg. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Road rage incident ends with shooting in Walmart parking lot, according to deputies
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau man has been arraigned, charged in connection to a weekend shooting in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Adrian A. Simental is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following a reported road rage incident in the parking lot in Queensbury.
WRGB
Police searching for suspect in Pittsfield bank robbery
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery. Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm for a reported robbery in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as...
WRGB
Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
WRGB
Have you seen her? Hajile Howard reported missing by Schenectady Police
Schenectady Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing teen. Hajile Howard, who is 14 years old, 5'4 150 lbs. Hajile classified as a missing person by police. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency line at 518-630-0911. Police say there is...
