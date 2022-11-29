Read full article on original website
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns.As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains, there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the...
