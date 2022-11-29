ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
Markets Insider

The jobs report was likely distorted and there's plenty of room for the Fed to taper rate rate hikes and pause in the first quarter of 2023, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

November's strong jobs report was likely distorted, and the Fed still has room to slow and eventually pause rate hikes. JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly pointed to possible exaggerations in the Friday's report. "I think beneath the surface there is more weakness here," Kelly said in an interview with CNBC.
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
kalkinemedia.com

Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
ValueWalk

Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy