Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Savings Account Rates Today: November 29, 2022—Rates Vary
Rates on various types of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
moneyweek.com
Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
The jobs report was likely distorted and there's plenty of room for the Fed to taper rate rate hikes and pause in the first quarter of 2023, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says
November's strong jobs report was likely distorted, and the Fed still has room to slow and eventually pause rate hikes. JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly pointed to possible exaggerations in the Friday's report. "I think beneath the surface there is more weakness here," Kelly said in an interview with CNBC.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
US stocks will retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023, and that sell-off along with 3 other factors will force the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, JPMorgan says
JPMorgan strategists expect US stocks to retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023. But later in the year, the Fed will signal a pivot that lifts the S&P 500 to 4,200 by the end of 2023, JPMorgan added. The investment bank reduced its 2023 S&P 500 EPS...
Stocks have not yet bottomed and investors should be prepared for flat returns through 2023, Goldman Sachs says
Despite a relief rally this month, Goldman Sachs says the stock market has still not bottomed out. Investors should have less exposure to stocks and bonds in the near-term, the bank wrote in a note on Monday. A Goldman analyst broke down why investors may want to allocate more to...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
kalkinemedia.com
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
Both bulls and bears should brace for US stock market frustration next year – but not a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but said investors can still "pick their spots". US...
msn.com
‘Wealth effect on steroids’: Here’s the potential fallout from $22 trillion lost by investors this year, according to BofA
Bank of America says a “wealth effect on steroids” may impact the U.S. economy as a result of the fall in the value of stocks and bonds and other assets worth trillions of dollars in 2022. “The $22 trillion lost in equities, bonds, cryptocurrencies and real estate this...
ValueWalk
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
Nasdaq soars 4% after Jerome Powell indicates the Fed is on track to slow rate hikes in December
US stocks soared on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said slower interest rate hikes are likely. Powell all but confirmed a 50 basis-point rate hike in December, dialing back from the four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes. "It is entirely possible the December hike of 50 basis points could be...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says lower rate hike ‘makes sense’ in December
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave another sign that a smaller rate increase is more likely to come when the Federal Open Market Committee meets Dec. 13 and 14.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
