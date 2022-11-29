Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
KWTX
How national railroad strike could have affected central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday, house members approved a bill to avoid a national railroad workers strike because that could have been detrimental to the economy. The goal is to keep our economy flowing and avoid inflation prices rising even more. President of Perryman Group and Econ Research Company, Ray...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
KSAT 12
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in mid-November...
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas
I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Why a possible railroad strike has Central Texas truckers worried
The Texas Trucking Association said a stop in rail services would immediately mean supply shortages and higher prices for things like food or chemicals for wastewater treatment.
KFDA
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
KSAT 12
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
osoblanco.org
Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained
According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
