College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

How national railroad strike could have affected central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday, house members approved a bill to avoid a national railroad workers strike because that could have been detrimental to the economy. The goal is to keep our economy flowing and avoid inflation prices rising even more. President of Perryman Group and Econ Research Company, Ray...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President

One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
DALLAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas

I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
osoblanco.org

Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained

According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX

