Winner, SD

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota MMIP, human trafficking coordinators excited to get to work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of a new job can be overwhelming for many and that is especially true for Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth. Monday, the two began their roles as South Dakota’s inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator and by Wednesday, they were being introduced to the public by Attorney General Mark Vargo.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Help eliminate hunger in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving and Feeding South Dakota needs your help. Right now, they are looking for more food and more volunteers. Although they are always accepting non-perishable food items, they are asking for people to think outside the box when donating. Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director of Feeding South Dakota says they are looking for more items such as cereal, pasta, and peanut butter, anything you would feed your family. It is also encouraged to double check expiration dates when dropping off your donations.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monae Johnson will become South Dakota’s secretary of state a little earlier than originally planned. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson to take office Monday, Dec. 5, because outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett is resigning to return to the private sector. “Tom Deadrick, my...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Several South Dakota school districts are receiving more than 3 million dollars in career and technical education grants to implement equipment in Career and Technical Education programs. The CTE programs help students master industry standards and develop skills for high-demand jobs to broaden the student’s perspective...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnesota Reformer

South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Biden-Harris administration awards SD millions for ‘Internet for All’

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that South Dakota received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. South...
WASHINGTON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
RAPID CITY, SD

