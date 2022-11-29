RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving and Feeding South Dakota needs your help. Right now, they are looking for more food and more volunteers. Although they are always accepting non-perishable food items, they are asking for people to think outside the box when donating. Kimberly Wallace, Western Volunteer Director of Feeding South Dakota says they are looking for more items such as cereal, pasta, and peanut butter, anything you would feed your family. It is also encouraged to double check expiration dates when dropping off your donations.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO