Paris, Tenn.–Student William Latham of Lakewood School and Teaching Assistant Julie Abbott watch his bowling ball travel down the alley Wednesday at the annual Special Olympics event at THE Bowling Alley in Paris. Coordinator Jammie Adkisson said a little over 100 students from both the Henry County and Paris Special Schools districts participated in the event. McDonald’s in Paris again provided the lunch for everyone. Adkisson said the kids love the field trip and look forward to it every year. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO