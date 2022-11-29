Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Charles Strong
Charles Strong, 79, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Jackson, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, September 14, 1943, in Madison County, Tennessee, to Henry Calvin Strong and Bonnie Manness Strong, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Strong was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting...
radionwtn.com
Betty Paschall Nixon
Betty Paschall Nixon, 92, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at AHC of Paris. Betty was born Thursday, October 2, 1930, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Hulie Verdell Hastings and the late Lula Belle Ellis Hastings. She spent 40 plus years working as a cosmetic sales representative...
radionwtn.com
Robert Hall Bradley, Sr.
Robert Hall Bradley, Sr., 70, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Robert was born Friday, October 24, 1952, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late William Conyers Bradley and the late Zelma Ables Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son: Robert Hall “Bobby” Bradley, Jr.
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
radionwtn.com
Muench Leaves Paris Chamber For Regional Tourism Post
Paris, Tenn.–The Northwest Tennessee Tourism Board has hired Kasey Muench to be their new Executive Director. This position is responsible for working throughout the nine-county region to promote and encourage tourism activities. The Board of Directors is comprised of two members from each of those counties and one member at large.
radionwtn.com
Bobbie Jo Haynes
Mrs. Bobbie Jo Haynes, 78, of Troy, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was born Sunday, March 12, 1944, in Milan, daughter of the late Floyd and Florence (Harper) Crocker. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Shelby Fisher. She worked...
radionwtn.com
Wayne Kimble
Mr. Wayne Kimble, 90, of Union City, passed away Wednesday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Kimble will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Marjorie Kendall
Mrs. Marjorie Kendall, 83, of Troy, passed away Thursday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Kendall will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Monday at New Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Caring Hearts Fund Cancer Survivors’ Dinner Is Back
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation has announced that after two years they will be hosting the annual Ed Roberts Caring Hearts Fund Cancer Survivors’ Dinner for cancer survivors and their special guests at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 9. Cancer patients go through so much from...
radionwtn.com
Having A (Bowling) Ball At Special Olympics
Paris, Tenn.–Student William Latham of Lakewood School and Teaching Assistant Julie Abbott watch his bowling ball travel down the alley Wednesday at the annual Special Olympics event at THE Bowling Alley in Paris. Coordinator Jammie Adkisson said a little over 100 students from both the Henry County and Paris Special Schools districts participated in the event. McDonald’s in Paris again provided the lunch for everyone. Adkisson said the kids love the field trip and look forward to it every year. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Peggie Davis
Mrs. Peggie Davis, 86, of Union City, passed away Thursday at The Waters of Union City. She was a former resident of Troy. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Find Out Whodunit At “A Holly Jolly Christmas”
Paris, Tenn.–Is it a Christmas show or a murder mystery? It’s BOTH! The Henry County High School Thespians performed their play, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” in dress rehearsal Thursday night in preparation for the show, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 and it’s general seating. Support the HCHS Thespians and find out–WHODUNIT Saturday night. (Wendy Breedlove photo).
radionwtn.com
HCHS Thespians Present Christmas Murder Mystery
Paris, Tenn.–It’s a Christmas Show? It’s a murder mystery? It’s BOTH! Join the Henry County High School Thespians at KPAC this coming Saturday, December 3 at 6 PM. Admission is $5 for all and it’s general seating. It’s going to be a fabulous, fun time! Support our HCHS Thespians – AND – find out WHODUNIT!
radionwtn.com
Rotary To Collect For Backpack Program At The Movies
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Rotary Club will be sponsoring a Movie Night at the Parisian Theater with items to be collected for the Weekend Backpack program for local students. Movie Night is Monday, December 5, and for $2, you can attend any movie currently playing at the Parisian. Just bring two food items that can be placed in students’ backpacks: pop tarts, peanut butter crackers, mac and cheese single cups, ravioli single cups, fruit cups, peanut butter jars, goldfish, applesauce.
radionwtn.com
Murray State To Celebrate Holiday Season With Music
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University will celebrate the holiday season with a pair of special events in December that are free and open to the public; the events include the Town & Gown Holiday Concert and the annual Holidays at Oakhurst. The Town & Gown Holiday Concert will...
radionwtn.com
Reminder: Holiday Bazaar At Paris Academy Of Arts
Paris, Tenn.–Just a reminder of the annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at the Paris Academy for the Arts. You can shop for one-of-a-kind artwork and handcrafted items by local artists. There will be pottery, jewelry, paintings, glass designs, woodturnings, knit and crochet items, quilts, textile arts, candles, and more.
radionwtn.com
Martin Police Officer Arant Retires After 25 Years
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Officer Jason Arant was honored with a retirement reception that was complete with cake, gifts and well wishes for he and his family. He is retiring after 25 years of service to the city of Martin. In photo, SRO Arant is flanked by Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua, at left, and Chief Don Teal. (Martin PD photo)
radionwtn.com
Paris Quota Hears Fitness Program
Paris, Tenn.–Kelsey Arthurs, personal trainer and manager of Ultimate Fitness, presented a program to Paris Quotarians at its recent meeting at the Paris Academy for the Arts. Ultimate Fitness is located behind Trolingers and is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. She emphasized the importance of walking for...
radionwtn.com
New Organization Offers Travel Opportunities For Area Students
Dresden, Tenn.— Area high school and college students now have a new opportunity for global travel, thanks to a new, local non-profit organization, Global Citizen Adventure Corps (GCAC). The Dresden, Tennessee-based organization is a newly formed 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide affordable travel opportunities for students.
radionwtn.com
Over 40 Vendors, Live Music At Inman Mistletoe Market
Paris, Tenn.- The 7th Annual Inman Middle School Mistletoe Market will be held on December 3 from 10-4 pm. There will be lots of Christmas shopping from over 40 vendors, live music from Harmonix, IMS Band and IMS Strings, concessions, free photos with Santa and a big giveaway at the end. If customers bring 5 cans of in date canned food, they will receive 5 extra entries into the giveaway. All proceeds benefit the students and faculty at Inman Middle School.
Comments / 0