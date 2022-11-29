Locally, volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at East Side and Sunset Cemeteries in Weakley County and Beulah Cemetery in Obion County have been working hard to ensure that all of the service members buried in these three locations will be honored this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on December 17, National Wreaths Across America Day 2022.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO