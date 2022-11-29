Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Law Enforcement Officers to Hold “Shop With a Cop” on Saturday
Law enforcement officers will join together on Saturday, to assist the needs of less fortunate children in Obion County. “Shop With a Cop” will take place at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt...
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart
A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
Martin Police Department announces retirement of Officer Jason Arant
The Martin Police Department is congratulating Officer Jason Arant on his retirement from the MPD. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Arant has served the City of Martin for 25 years in the positions of Dispatcher, Patrol Officer, Patrol Lieutenant, and School Resource Officer. Arant is a graduate of Westview High...
Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan set for Tuesday
Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department will visit Weakley County Schools Tuesday to collect canned goods for the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Participating schools include Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Sharon School, Westview High School, and Central...
Union City Christmas Parade Tonight on First Street
The Union City Christmas parade will take place tonight, (Thursday) with lineup at the Reelfoot Shopping Center parking lot. Line-up will start at 5:30, with judging to be held in three categories. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to the “Best Float” and “Best Decorated Vehicle”, with...
Union City Splits in High School Basketball Against Haywood County
The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind. A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night. The trio...
“Main Street Christmas” in Union City
Downtown Union City was busy on Thursday. “Main Street Christmas” brought in food vendors, open store businesses, photos with Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the annual Christmas parade. A large crowd of people took part in Thursday’s activities, including a big crowd gathered on First...
Christmas Events Start Saturday in Woodland Mills
The Woodland Mills community will begin their Christmas events this weekend. Mayor Joe Lewis told Thunderbolt News the city will host a special day this Saturday for the local children.(AUDIO) Mayor Lewis also announced a second annual event, which prompted much Christmas spirit for the community.(AUDIO) The Mayor said Saturday’s...
Christmas Open House Announced for Obion County Public Library
The Obion County Public Library is bringing in the Christmas spirit this Saturday. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News about planned activities for all community members to enjoy.(AUDIO) Saturday’s open house is free to the public, and will feature all of the decorated community Christmas trees from the “Parade...
“Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday
The City of Greenfield will once again be celebrating “Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday. Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the daylong event. (AUDIO) “Christmas Greenfield Style” begins Saturday morning at 10:00.
“Light Up Martin” to feature tree lighting, fireworks Saturday night at Festival Park
The City of Martin will kick off Christmas Saturday afternoon at Festival Park in Downtown Martin. Camille Noe with the City of Martin tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the fun events happening downtown Saturday. (AUDIO) And she says there’ll be some lively Christmas music and entertainment leading up to the...
Veterans to be honored on ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’ Dec. 17
Locally, volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at East Side and Sunset Cemeteries in Weakley County and Beulah Cemetery in Obion County have been working hard to ensure that all of the service members buried in these three locations will be honored this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on December 17, National Wreaths Across America Day 2022.
Mayfield Cardinals Playing for State Football Championship
Two teams with a combined 28 Kentucky State Football Championships will play today for the Class-2A title. (14-0) Mayfield will face (13-1) Beechwood at 4:00, at the University of Kentucky. Mayfield comes into the game with 12 state titles, while Beechwood has won 16 state championships, including five in the...
Robert Earl Lyles, 67, Greenfield
Funeral services for Robert Earl Lyles, age 67, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Morris Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 and Thursday, December 1, 2022, from noon until...
First Farmers and Merchants Bank provides new scholarship to UT Martin
First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, is partnering with UT Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UTM College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. UTM sophomore Cheyenne Stewart, from Centerville, is...
UT Martin Fall Commencement set for December 10
UT Martin will hold fall commencement exercises during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, December 10, at the Elam Center. Commencement times are at 10:00 and 2:00 and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins. UTM Chancellor Keith Carver will preside over...
