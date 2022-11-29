Read full article on original website
Charles Strong
Charles Strong, 79, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Jackson, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, September 14, 1943, in Madison County, Tennessee, to Henry Calvin Strong and Bonnie Manness Strong, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Strong was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting...
Bobbie Jo Haynes
Mrs. Bobbie Jo Haynes, 78, of Troy, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was born Sunday, March 12, 1944, in Milan, daughter of the late Floyd and Florence (Harper) Crocker. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Shelby Fisher. She worked...
Billy Ray Boulton
Billy Ray Boulton, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, November 18, 1931, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Ray Boulton and Ruby Boulton, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Boulton was a U.S. Army Veteran retiring with the rank of Major....
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
Robert Hall Bradley, Sr.
Robert Hall Bradley, Sr., 70, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Robert was born Friday, October 24, 1952, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late William Conyers Bradley and the late Zelma Ables Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son: Robert Hall “Bobby” Bradley, Jr.
Find Out Whodunit At “A Holly Jolly Christmas”
Paris, Tenn.–Is it a Christmas show or a murder mystery? It’s BOTH! The Henry County High School Thespians performed their play, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” in dress rehearsal Thursday night in preparation for the show, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 and it’s general seating. Support the HCHS Thespians and find out–WHODUNIT Saturday night. (Wendy Breedlove photo).
Muench Leaves Paris Chamber For Regional Tourism Post
Paris, Tenn.–The Northwest Tennessee Tourism Board has hired Kasey Muench to be their new Executive Director. This position is responsible for working throughout the nine-county region to promote and encourage tourism activities. The Board of Directors is comprised of two members from each of those counties and one member at large.
Having A (Bowling) Ball At Special Olympics
Paris, Tenn.–Student William Latham of Lakewood School and Teaching Assistant Julie Abbott watch his bowling ball travel down the alley Wednesday at the annual Special Olympics event at THE Bowling Alley in Paris. Coordinator Jammie Adkisson said a little over 100 students from both the Henry County and Paris Special Schools districts participated in the event. McDonald’s in Paris again provided the lunch for everyone. Adkisson said the kids love the field trip and look forward to it every year. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Murray State To Celebrate Holiday Season With Music
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University will celebrate the holiday season with a pair of special events in December that are free and open to the public; the events include the Town & Gown Holiday Concert and the annual Holidays at Oakhurst. The Town & Gown Holiday Concert will...
Rotary To Collect For Backpack Program At The Movies
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Rotary Club will be sponsoring a Movie Night at the Parisian Theater with items to be collected for the Weekend Backpack program for local students. Movie Night is Monday, December 5, and for $2, you can attend any movie currently playing at the Parisian. Just bring two food items that can be placed in students’ backpacks: pop tarts, peanut butter crackers, mac and cheese single cups, ravioli single cups, fruit cups, peanut butter jars, goldfish, applesauce.
Caring Hearts Fund Cancer Survivors’ Dinner Is Back
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation has announced that after two years they will be hosting the annual Ed Roberts Caring Hearts Fund Cancer Survivors’ Dinner for cancer survivors and their special guests at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 9. Cancer patients go through so much from...
Reminder: Holiday Bazaar At Paris Academy Of Arts
Paris, Tenn.–Just a reminder of the annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at the Paris Academy for the Arts. You can shop for one-of-a-kind artwork and handcrafted items by local artists. There will be pottery, jewelry, paintings, glass designs, woodturnings, knit and crochet items, quilts, textile arts, candles, and more.
Shepherd’s Table To Be Served Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table at the First Presbyterian Church Of Paris will serve supper December 1. The free meals are served the first Thursday of each month, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at their fellowship hall, 105 S. Market St. in Paris. The meals will be served curbside...
Over 40 Vendors, Live Music At Inman Mistletoe Market
Paris, Tenn.- The 7th Annual Inman Middle School Mistletoe Market will be held on December 3 from 10-4 pm. There will be lots of Christmas shopping from over 40 vendors, live music from Harmonix, IMS Band and IMS Strings, concessions, free photos with Santa and a big giveaway at the end. If customers bring 5 cans of in date canned food, they will receive 5 extra entries into the giveaway. All proceeds benefit the students and faculty at Inman Middle School.
Santa’s Village Returns To UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The city of Martin and the University of Tennessee at Martin will host the 38th annual Santa’s Village holiday celebration Dec. 8-11 in the university’s Ned Ray McWherter Agricultural Complex. The event is open to the public 6-9 p.m., Dec. 8-9; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Dec 10; and 1-5 p.m., Dec 11.
Paris Quota Hears Fitness Program
Paris, Tenn.–Kelsey Arthurs, personal trainer and manager of Ultimate Fitness, presented a program to Paris Quotarians at its recent meeting at the Paris Academy for the Arts. Ultimate Fitness is located behind Trolingers and is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. She emphasized the importance of walking for...
Ray Elected First Female Paris Mayor; City Changes Work Week, Business Hours
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris now has its first female Mayor and for the first time, a female majority on its City Commission. At Thursday night’s busy session, Kathy Ray was elected the first female mayor of the city of Paris. After her nomination by Commissioner Sam Tharpe, Ray was elected. Vickey Roberts was elected Vice Mayor following nomination by Tharpe. Commissioner John Etheridge abstained on both votes.
Food For Sharing Bags Available For Needy
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
UC Elementary Students Raise $14,000 At Read-A-Thon
Union City, Tenn.–Reading is both fun and fundamental. It’s also very profitable. Students at Union City Elementary School recently raised $14,000 as part of a Read-A-Thon sponsored by the UCES Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO). Those participating kept track of minutes they spent reading or being read to by parents...
Lady Tornadoes Cruise To Second Win
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind. A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night.
