Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
LSU vs Georgia: 3 bold predictions for the SEC Championship Game

No. 1 Georgia looks to secure the top spot in the College Football Playoff with an SEC Championship Game victory over massive underdog No. 14 LSU in Atlanta. After how last year’s SEC Championship Game went for Georgia, look for Kirby Smart and his team to leave no doubt on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf vs. LSU on Saturday.
