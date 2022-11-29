Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Jimmy Butler returns to lead Miami Heat over league’s best in Boston
The Miami Heat were entering their Friday night contest in a pretty good spot. Though they would lose their last contest, a Wednesday matchup to the same Boston Celtics that they would be facing on Friday night, the way in which that defeat happened should have been encouraging. Again, though...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Alabama playing in?
Alabama hasn’t reached the levels they wanted in 2022 but they can remind people what a Nick Saban team looks like in the bowl game. There is still an outside chance Alabama could sneak into the College Football Playoff, though it would take an extreme set of circumstances to clear the way.
Projected College Football Playoff ranking after USC’s Pac-12 title game loss
With the USC Trojans falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff ranking is set up for potential chaos. What is supposed to happen doesn’t usually end up happening. Coming into Championship Weekend, it looked like the College Football Playoff picture was all but set. USC,...
LSU vs Georgia: 3 bold predictions for the SEC Championship Game
No. 1 Georgia looks to secure the top spot in the College Football Playoff with an SEC Championship Game victory over massive underdog No. 14 LSU in Atlanta. After how last year’s SEC Championship Game went for Georgia, look for Kirby Smart and his team to leave no doubt on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf vs. LSU on Saturday.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0