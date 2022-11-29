ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Duke 66, Northwestern 50

In the final installment of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Northwestern traveled south to Durham, North Carolina, to face Duke Thursday evening. Fresh off of a three-game winning streak, the Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) were hoping to carry their success on both ends of the floor into Cameron Indoor Stadium. Despite tallying at least 76 points in its previous three matchups, NU struggled to score, falling to the Blue Devils (7-1, 0-0 ACC) 66-50.
Daily Northwestern

Students on campus over the holidays make their own traditions

While many students left campus for the break, community members staying at Northwestern fostered their own holiday spirit. Whether attending university events or building their own traditions, Northwestern students leveraged their resources to make the most of the break in the spirit of togetherness. Since the early 2000s, Communications Residential...
Daily Northwestern

Christkindlmarket, Winterland, CTA Holiday Train: Check out these holiday events in Chicago this season

Nov. 18 – Dec. 24. The iconic Christkindlmarket is an idyllic holiday must-visit. Find German sausage (complete with sauerkraut), latkes and hot chocolate booths in the center of the city. Stay warm by clustering together with friends in souvenirs shops, or pick up baubles and tree decorations to gift to family and friends. The pop-up opens at three different locations around the Chicago area.
Daily Northwestern

Celebrate the holiday season in Evanston with these festive events

Whether you hope to celebrate the holiday season with last-minute shopping, warm beverages or live music, you don’t need to look any further than Evanston for seasonal events to add to your winter agenda. Those in town during the month of December can bundle up, grab a holiday treat and join the Evanston community for festivals, lightings, musical performances and shopping specials.
