ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Catawba County missionary arrested after confrontation during cross-country trip

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRl25_0jRX313Y00

VALE, N.C. — A missionary and his family from Catawba County claim their civil and religious rights were violated after they were arrested nearly 2,000 miles away -- near Cameron, Montana.

Jesse Boyd said he and his family were on a journey across America, carrying a cross and flag, when a man confronted them. Court documents say that confrontation turned violent, with Boyd being arrested, and others, including his children, being handcuffed.

Their journey through 17 states, where they passed out information about the gospel, ended with them in jail. The family bonded out of jail in Montana, but are required to wear ankle monitors at their home in Vale.

Boyd and his family told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they walked more than 5,000 miles across the country as part of their work with North Carolina-based Full Proof Gospel Ministries. Photos show Boyd carrying a cross and others holding an upside down flag -- not to show disrespect, but instead distress over the direction of the country.

Their missionary work cam to an abrupt end at a snowy intersection in Montana, when Boyd said another vehicle pulled up to them. He said the driver began yelling at them about where they had parked.

“‘I’m sorry, we’re leaving right now.’ At that point he just lit into a rage, cursing -- my son was standing right there,” Boyd said. “I told them there wasn’t any need to act like that.”

Boyd said the confrontation escalated when the driver got out of the vehicle and charged at him. He said he drew his own gun with his family nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zjaT_0jRX313Y00

“Told him, said ‘we don’t want any trouble, I’m in fear for my life, can you get back in your car,’” he said.

Boyd said the driver appeared to calm down so he put the gun away. But that was when he said the man shoved him into the car, struck him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

“He told us we weren’t welcomed in Montana,” Boyd said. “He told us there were rifles trained on us and if we moved, we’d be shot.”

Boyd said he, his daughter and two other missionaries fought back against that man -- Bradley Terrell. Court documents say they struck Terrell multiple times and hit him with their flag pole. They were later arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

Faherty reached out to Terrell by phone on Tuesday. He said he wouldn’t comment about what happened, but did say, “I’d love people to see the evidence. Stay with us, follow the case and follow the facts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJn9Y_0jRX313Y00

Jesse Boyd is back home in North Carolina where he’s required to wear an ankle bracelet, hoping someday to continue his missionary work.

“At some point, I will take up that cross at the very same spot where this took place, and we’ll continue our journey as the Lord leads us to the Pacific Ocean,” Boyd said.

Faherty reached out to prosecutors in Montana. They wouldn’t talk about the case, but said they plan to press charges against Jesse Boyd in the next few weeks.

(WATCH BELOW: Assault in uptown Charlotte leads to arrest of 5 cyclists in biker group, CMPD says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRAeQ_0jRX313Y00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 41

Krislyn Brown
3d ago

And why wasn't Bradley charged.. It seems like he instigated it and assaulted Boyd first then threatened all of them sounds like a hate crime. It was a religious journey for them that ended in violence 😔.

Reply(4)
24
Stewart Gibson
2d ago

It seems like all we see today is the innocent being charged. And the aggressor being treated like the victim. This is ridiculous. For them to tell what took place and who was at fault and they still arrested the victim. l pray there is a good lawyer reading this and will step up and help this family. It shows this country is running completely backwards . Lord help this family.

Reply
6
Rockonc67
2d ago

So, this police, sheriffs office can’t release details, whatever they have to the public? I’d think it in the public’s best interest to see this so-called evidence…but I don’t get it…someone comes charging at another person, a parent with a son or daughter present? Sounds like a hate crime. Sounds to me if this would have been a LBGTQ…March and this happened everyone would be outraged. Where are the Christian brothers and sisters outraged for this action? Perhaps it is not just those being accused here. Perhaps it is the entire Christian community in America on trial, locked up, sequestered here. I’d like to ask you all to be just a tad more upset that ANYONE could be verbally, physically attacked for their beliefs. Oh wait….that’s only okay EXCEPT for religious beliefs….right?

Reply
5
Related
WSOC Charlotte

One dead in Gastonia shooting, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is dead after a shooting in a home on Spring Valley Drive Friday night, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they responded before 10 p.m. to the scene near Shannon Bradley Road. A police spokesperson told Channel 9 one person is in custody. At...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
BELMONT, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy