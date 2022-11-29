ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Daniel Brian Lentini

Daniel Brian Lentini, 48, of New Britain, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Daniel was born in New Britain and was the son of Robert and Theresa (Bisson) Lentini. Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Robert Anthony Lentini. Daniel was always known to be the most inquisitive of minds, constantly in search of a greater purpose in pursuit of happiness and wisdom. He was a relentless soul that would stop at nothing to attain the best for his family and children.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Anthony Vincent Lazzaro

Anthony Vincent Lazzaro, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Born in New Britain on Jan. 25, 1928, Tony was the elder son and second of six children born to the late Joseph and Maria (Arena) Lazzaro,. He lived in New Britain all his life. Tony attended local schools, including New Britain High School – where he sat second chair in the clarinet section. He long credited his band director, Frederick “Doc” Mirliani, for instilling in him a profound sense of drive and commitment.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Emma H. Sisti, 41, 204 Winthrop St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jaime Mercado-Alvrarado, 40, 151 Pennsylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Khimellys Carrion, 30, 151 Pennysylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Emil Malagic, 29, 73 Newton St., Meriden, failure to insure private motor vehicle, following too...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
PLAINVILLE, MA
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years

BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

St. Paul School in Kensington accepting applications

BERLIN – Families wishing to have their children attend St. Paul School may apply now. Saint Paul’s, which serves students of all faiths in reK through eighth grade, has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The Catholic school provides a traditional academic...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington's Night of Lights event taking place Saturday night

NEWINGTON – Downtown Newington will showcase the holiday season this weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Night of Lights is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. “It is such a wonderful night in Newington and everything is free,” Superintendent Bill DeMaio said....
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting

NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Annie Junior performance to be put on by Newington Children's Theatre Company

NEWINGTON – The Newington Children’s Theatre Company will celebrate its 60th season with a production of Annie Junior. According to a press release, the first school year musical features four different casts including 109 children from more than 18 towns. “Based on the popular comic strip and adapted...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville announces updated snow removal policy

PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced an updated snow removal policy. The Plainville Fire Department asks residents and business owners to keep fire hydrants free of obstruction of snow during the winter season. As residents shovel or push snow off their driveways and sidewalks, they are asked...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy