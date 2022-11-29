Read full article on original website
Cardi B Shares Sweet Snuggle Time with 'Milk Wasted' Son Wave
Milk-wasted baby snuggles are one of Cardi B‘s favorite things right now. The mom of two hopped on Instagram to share some sweet moments with her 18-month-old son, Wave, after a feeding. Posting a photo to her Story captioned “Milk wasted,” the baby boy is seen fast asleep, cuddled up to Cardi’s chest with a paci in his mouth and a hand over his face. The rapper also shared a short video panning over her sleeping son, which she captioned, “He love his mommy.” Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, Offset, has previously shared how much the...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped...
Today’s Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Love Life After Joel Schiffman Breakup
Watch: Hoda Kotb Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman. Hoda Kotb is hopeful for the future. The Today anchor is ready to get back in the dating game following her breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year, recently explaining why she's excited for co-host Jenna Bush Hager to be the mastermind behind her next date.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Melanie Griffith shares sweet photo with mother Tippi Hedren, 92: ‘Thankful that my Mom is still here with us’
Melanie Griffith expressed her gratitude for her mother Tippi Hedren with a sweet Instagram post after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On Monday, the 65-year-old actress shared a photo in which she was seen hugging the 92-year-old “Marnie” star as the pair beamed at the camera. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” Griffith captioned the heartwarming image, adding a black heart emoji. The touching post quickly received appreciative comments from fans and celebrities including Mario Lopez, Alicia Witt, Lisa Rinna and Olivia Harrison. “Love for both of you ladies,” Griffith’s ex-husband Antonio Banderas wrote, adding two red heart emojis. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo were cuddled up...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
See Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out for Boston Event Amid Palace Controversy
Watch: How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Duties Will Change. Prince William and Kate Middleton's first trip to the U.S. since 2014 comes amid controversy at Buckingham Palace. As the royal family deals with the fallout stemming from an incident at a recent royal function, the Prince and Princess...
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram. The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social...
Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes unashamedly talking to Ashton even when he's busy.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital Due to "Complications"
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. Al Roker has hit a bump in his road to recovery. The Today weather anchor, 68, was taken back to the hospital shortly after being discharged from a medical center, due to "complications," with his second trip coming amid his recovery from blood clots found in his leg and lungs.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death
Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death. Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,"...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return
Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script. Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
