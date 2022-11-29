ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

SheKnows

Cardi B Shares Sweet Snuggle Time with 'Milk Wasted' Son Wave

Milk-wasted baby snuggles are one of Cardi B‘s favorite things right now. The mom of two hopped on Instagram to share some sweet moments with her 18-month-old son, Wave, after a feeding. Posting a photo to her Story captioned “Milk wasted,” the baby boy is seen fast asleep, cuddled up to Cardi’s chest with a paci in his mouth and a hand over his face. The rapper also shared a short video panning over her sleeping son, which she captioned, “He love his mommy.” Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, Offset, has previously shared how much the...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
E! News

Today’s Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Love Life After Joel Schiffman Breakup

Watch: Hoda Kotb Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman. Hoda Kotb is hopeful for the future. The Today anchor is ready to get back in the dating game following her breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year, recently explaining why she's excited for co-host Jenna Bush Hager to be the mastermind behind her next date.
E! News

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
New York Post

Melanie Griffith shares sweet photo with mother Tippi Hedren, 92: ‘Thankful that my Mom is still here with us’

Melanie Griffith expressed her gratitude for her mother Tippi Hedren with a sweet Instagram post after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On Monday, the 65-year-old actress shared a photo in which she was seen hugging the 92-year-old “Marnie” star as the pair beamed at the camera. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” Griffith captioned the heartwarming image, adding a black heart emoji. The touching post quickly received appreciative comments from fans and celebrities including Mario Lopez, Alicia Witt, Lisa Rinna and Olivia Harrison. “Love for both of you ladies,” Griffith’s ex-husband Antonio Banderas wrote, adding two red heart emojis. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo were cuddled up...
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
E! News

Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher

Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes unashamedly talking to Ashton even when he's busy.
extratv

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
E! News

Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital Due to "Complications"

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. Al Roker has hit a bump in his road to recovery. The Today weather anchor, 68, was taken back to the hospital shortly after being discharged from a medical center, due to "complications," with his second trip coming amid his recovery from blood clots found in his leg and lungs.
E! News

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script. Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.
E! News

E! News

