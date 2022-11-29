Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Police wrap up Oct. 7 fatal shooting investigation
Lake Charles Police detectives have concluded their investigation into the deaths of three Lake Charles residents at a home in the 1800 block of 7th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and determined the subject responsible for the slayings of Sandra and Lee Ardoin was their son, 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin.
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) confirmed on November 30, 2022, that police were summoned to a lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street in regard to a shooting at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 28, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 21, 2022 – November 28, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Hookah Lounge shooting
Lake Charles Police have arrested a 20-year-old Welsh man in an early Wednesday morning shooting at the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that left eight people injured. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said Damien Deshone Guidry Jr. has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of inciting to riot (serious bodily injury).
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
Lake Charles American Press
Shooting at Hookah Lounge injures eight
Lake Charles police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that injured eight people. Deputy Chief F. Fondel said when officers arrived at the lounge at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, they discovered multiple gunshot victims and were told others were transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment.
Investigators not ruling out foul play in case of missing Newton County man
NEWTON, Texas — Newton County deputies are not ruling out a potential homicide investigation in the case of a missing Newton man. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen by his mom on November 17, 2022 at about 9 a.m. at her Kirbyville home, according to the sheriff's office.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview Estates on Tom Hebert Road. CPSO received the call in the late hours of November 28. The fight escalated and possible shots were fired, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent....
Sulphur man booked in connection with injured 17-month-old
Deputies were called to a hospital treating the child for a brain bleed; the child was later diagnosed with a fractured skull.
KPLC TV
Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth...
$225,000 bond for Sulphur man after 17-month-old child sent to hospital for brain bleed
A Sulphur man has been arrested after a 17-month-old child was sent to the hospital for a brain bleed and skull fracture.
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
KFDM-TV
West Brook student posts bond on robbery charge linked to restroom attack
BEAUMONT — KFDM News has learned a 16-year-old is free after posting bond on a robbery charge linked to the West Brook High School restroom attack. Jordon Jermaine Savoy was released Thursday from the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on $50,000 bond. Judge Randy Shelton set the bond earlier...
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
Comments / 0