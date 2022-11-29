ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Police wrap up Oct. 7 fatal shooting investigation

Lake Charles Police detectives have concluded their investigation into the deaths of three Lake Charles residents at a home in the 1800 block of 7th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and determined the subject responsible for the slayings of Sandra and Lee Ardoin was their son, 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police

Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics

The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Shooter identified in Hookah Lounge shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a 20-year-old Welsh man in an early Wednesday morning shooting at the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that left eight people injured. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said Damien Deshone Guidry Jr. has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of inciting to riot (serious bodily injury).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shooting at Hookah Lounge injures eight

Lake Charles police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that injured eight people. Deputy Chief F. Fondel said when officers arrived at the lounge at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, they discovered multiple gunshot victims and were told others were transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX

