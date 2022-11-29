ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner, SD

Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monae Johnson will become South Dakota’s secretary of state a little earlier than originally planned. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson to take office Monday, Dec. 5, because outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett is resigning to return to the private sector. “Tom Deadrick, my...
South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Several South Dakota school districts are receiving more than 3 million dollars in career and technical education grants to implement equipment in Career and Technical Education programs. The CTE programs help students master industry standards and develop skills for high-demand jobs to broaden the student’s perspective...
Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder reacts to new MMIP Liaison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding missing people and preventing the heartbreak of their families within the indigenous community is the core of one of the organizations close to the Black Hills. According to the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Lily Mendoza, the staffing of two positions in...
Will South Dakota have open primaries?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group called South Dakota Open Primaries is advocating for the state to allow people to vote across party lines in primary elections. The group submitted a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday to have primary elections for federal, statewide, legislative, and county races be open to all South Dakota voters, regardless of their party affiliation.
Very windy for the Black Hills overnight

Shop with the Rush event brings community together for the holidays. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. MMIW Liason. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST. The early evening news...
Windy and unseasonably warm today; Much colder Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty southwest winds will cause temperatures to soar into the 50s in many areas this afternoon. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect today, mainly in the Black Hills and southern Campbell County in Wyoming. A strong cold front shifts winds to the...
Sunny but still cold today; warmer Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After single digits and below zero temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. But increasing southeast winds will make it feel colder than that, with afternoon wind chills likely to be in the teens. Southwest downslope winds bring a sharp...
