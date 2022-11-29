Read full article on original website
Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monae Johnson will become South Dakota’s secretary of state a little earlier than originally planned. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson to take office Monday, Dec. 5, because outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett is resigning to return to the private sector. “Tom Deadrick, my...
South Dakota Schools receives grant funds to purchase equipment tech programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Several South Dakota school districts are receiving more than 3 million dollars in career and technical education grants to implement equipment in Career and Technical Education programs. The CTE programs help students master industry standards and develop skills for high-demand jobs to broaden the student’s perspective...
Bridging the gap; attorney general’s office unveils new MMIP & human trafficking coordinators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced the creation of a position to help coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Wednesday, that position was been filled. After more than a year of delays, interim Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder reacts to new MMIP Liaison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding missing people and preventing the heartbreak of their families within the indigenous community is the core of one of the organizations close to the Black Hills. According to the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Lily Mendoza, the staffing of two positions in...
Will South Dakota have open primaries?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group called South Dakota Open Primaries is advocating for the state to allow people to vote across party lines in primary elections. The group submitted a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday to have primary elections for federal, statewide, legislative, and county races be open to all South Dakota voters, regardless of their party affiliation.
Feeling merry and bright, Black Hills Santa Claus ushers in the most wonderful time of the year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. As busy as we all are decking our halls, trimming the trees, and artfully wrapping gifts; Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is donning his red coat, spreading Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday. Helping South Dakota...
Much colder and windy today with a few snow showers; Decent weather this weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see much colder temperatures and snow showers today as a strong arctic front races southeast through the northern plains. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Snow showers may result in slick driving conditions, particularly in the Sheridan area and in northwest South Dakota.
Very windy for the Black Hills overnight
Shop with the Rush event brings community together for the holidays. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. MMIW Liason. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST. The early evening news...
Windy and unseasonably warm today; Much colder Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty southwest winds will cause temperatures to soar into the 50s in many areas this afternoon. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect today, mainly in the Black Hills and southern Campbell County in Wyoming. A strong cold front shifts winds to the...
Sunny but still cold today; warmer Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After single digits and below zero temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. But increasing southeast winds will make it feel colder than that, with afternoon wind chills likely to be in the teens. Southwest downslope winds bring a sharp...
