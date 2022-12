SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say two schools under lockdown because of reports of an armed person have been given the all clear and all students are safe. Cave Creek Unified School District officials say a student at Cactus Shadows High School told a school resource officer Friday just before 8 a.m. that he saw someone, possibly a student, in the center of campus with a handgun.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO