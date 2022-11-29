ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings

The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

John Mozeliak gives an update on the St. Louis Cardinals off-season plans

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has some brand new quotes from John Mozeliak. The MLB Winter Meetings are beginning on Sunday, December 4th, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be among the teams looking to be active in both free agent and trade conversations as they look to improve their 2023 roster. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on what President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is looking to do.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge

The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 Chicago PD characters who probably won’t be back in season 10

When a show hits a decade, there’s bound to be some cast turnover. There are tons of examples of this happening since the advent of television, and Chicago PD is no exception. There have been characters who have been killed off, hauled off (in handcuffs) or simply written off without much of an explanation.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy