North Andrew runs to 7th state title
(Columbia) -- The dominant rushing attack that shined for North Andrew all season handed the Cardinals their seventh state title in program history. The Cardinals (14-0) concluded their adversity-filled season with a 54-24 win over Bishop LeBlond in the 8-Player state title game Thursday night. For North Andrew, it was...
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/1): Heelan wins state-ranked battle, Bedford, West Harrison impressive in wins
(KMAland) -- Heelan won a state-ranked battle with Treynor, Bedford rolled on, West Harrison was impressive, Maryville & Platte Valley moved to tourney finals and more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE. Missouri Valley 62 Audubon 55. Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 19 points, nine rebounds...
Lewis Central dominant in win over Red Oak
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (2-0) picked up a dominant 56-5 win over Hawkeye Ten conference foe Red Oak (0-3) Friday. “I thought our girls came out and played really hard,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “At the beginning of the game, our offense didn’t hit some shots early, but I thought our defense really was the difference for us and kind of got us kickstarted.”
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/2): Atlantic takes 2nd at Humboldt, LeMars perfect in Hinton
(KMAland) -- Atlantic took second at Humboldt, LeMars was perfect at the Blackhawk Duals and Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood were also in action on Friday in KMAland boys wrestling. JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL (AT HUMBOLDT) Atlantic had 228 points and finished second while Kuemper Catholic posted 137.5 in fifth at the Joe...
Harlan alum Osborn reflects on successful season at Benedictine
(Atchison) -- The Benedictine football program made a deep postseason run this year under the guidance of a former KMAlander. The Ravens (11-2), led by Harlan alum and Northwest Missouri State great Joel Osborn, finished the year in the NAIA quarterfinals. "We had a great season," Osborn said. "I'm really...
Mike Reed
Service: Private family memorial celebration at a later dateName: Michael Allen Reed, Sr.Pro…
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Michael Allen Reed, Sr.,75 , of Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Private family memorial celebration at a later date. Name: Michael Allen Reed, Sr. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Fire Department. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:. Mike passed away at his home in Clarinda, Tuesday evening, November 29,...
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has released a report of recent district court activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Shenandoah man arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces two misdemeanor charges following his arrest Thursday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Allen Mick in the 200 block of North Blossom around 7 p.m. Mick was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken to the Page...
SMC receives Southwest Iowa Mental Health grants
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is getting financial assistance in addressing mental and behavioral health issues in the community. Officials with the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region awarded SMC two grants. One totaling $98,560 will help the hospital provide improved access to children's mental health services. The grant allows SMC to hire a fully-licensed mental health therapist specializing in pediatric care, construction of a fully-equipped mental and behavioral health room for both in-person and telehealth services for pediatric patients, and continuing education for mental health providers, with an emphasis on pediatric care.
Red Oak man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest in Shenandoah Thursday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Fremont Street. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 36-year-old Andrew Paul Carson for OWI -- first offense -- two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
