(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO