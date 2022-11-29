Read full article on original website
Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP's World Cup team of group stage
Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage
Neymar facing race against time to be fit for World Cup last-16, Brazil admit
Neymar is facing a race against time to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup last 16 clash against South Korea.Neymar and defender Danilo suffered ankle injuries in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled them out of their 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon on Friday night.Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in the game against the Swiss, while Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus could also join the injury list after complaining of pain after the Cameroon game, where Tite fielded a second-string Brazil side.“Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Adam Scott, Jiyai Shin lead respective Australian Opens
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott and Jiyai Shin led the men’s and women’s Australian Opens after three rounds at Victoria Golf Club, Three is plenty of nearby company to challenge them for the first national golf championship to hold a concurrent tournament off alternate tees. Poland’s...
