68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures. The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.
Sumter's Fantasy of Lights unites generations for the 35th year
Over a million lights are on display throughout the entire month of December at Swan Lake Iris Gardens. This year marks the 35th year of the event.
Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a...
Lazy Creek Pet Food Center hosting pet pictures with Santa!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!. Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats. Tickets are $20 on Event...
Local Living: Snowball Festival and other holiday season events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Dec. 3, the Town of Lexington will be holding it’s Snowball Festival Carnival!. The event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater!. Face painting, balloon artists, letters to Santa rides and more will be on hand. They’ll also...
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
Sumter Holiday Market supports shopping local this season
SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people decided to support local this holiday season at the 6th annual Sumter Holiday Market. Food and craft vendors like Rodney South gathered at the University of South Carolina Sumter on Friday for the event. "Oh it’s great!" South exclaimed. "If you look around,...
Sumter’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser accepting toy donations
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. The department annual toy drive Cram-A-Cruiser will be accepting donations every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning this weekend and ending Dec. 17.
Adopt a pet this holiday season!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption event. From today, Dec. 1 through the end of December adoptions are only $25 as part of the organizations Every Animal Deserves a Home for the Holidays’ event.
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive accepting donations virtually and in-person
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive is accepting donations to help Columbia residents who are fighting food hunger. All proceeds will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. The City of Columbia, Richland School District One, and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial...
Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
W.J. Keenan Animal Science class to hold dog grooming event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— W.J. Keenan High School’s animal class students are holding a dog grooming event for the community on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pet owners are asked to drop off and pick-up their dogs in Keenan’s teacher parking lot. No appointment is needed and students work with all types of dogs.
CHURCH NEWS (copy)
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
Salvation Army: Fewer bellringers in the Midlands this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Salvation Army of the Midlands is experiencing a shortage with volunteers to ring bells this year and it could result in fewer donations. The familiar sound of bells ringing lets you know Christmas is here. However this year Salvation Army of the Midlands is struggling to find bell ringers and has hired a few people but it still isn’t enough to meet the demand.
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
