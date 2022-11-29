ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lazy Creek Pet Food Center hosting pet pictures with Santa!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!. Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats. Tickets are $20 on Event...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Snowball Festival and other holiday season events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Dec. 3, the Town of Lexington will be holding it’s Snowball Festival Carnival!. The event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater!. Face painting, balloon artists, letters to Santa rides and more will be on hand. They’ll also...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter Holiday Market supports shopping local this season

SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people decided to support local this holiday season at the 6th annual Sumter Holiday Market. Food and craft vendors like Rodney South gathered at the University of South Carolina Sumter on Friday for the event. "Oh it’s great!" South exclaimed. "If you look around,...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser accepting toy donations

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. The department annual toy drive Cram-A-Cruiser will be accepting donations every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning this weekend and ending Dec. 17.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Adopt a pet this holiday season!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption event. From today, Dec. 1 through the end of December adoptions are only $25 as part of the organizations Every Animal Deserves a Home for the Holidays’ event.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Santa is coming to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list and take photos. The event is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will be distributed to local children through the Optimist Club of Clarendon.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

W.J. Keenan Animal Science class to hold dog grooming event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— W.J. Keenan High School’s animal class students are holding a dog grooming event for the community on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pet owners are asked to drop off and pick-up their dogs in Keenan’s teacher parking lot. No appointment is needed and students work with all types of dogs.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

CHURCH NEWS (copy)

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army: Fewer bellringers in the Midlands this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Salvation Army of the Midlands is experiencing a shortage with volunteers to ring bells this year and it could result in fewer donations. The familiar sound of bells ringing lets you know Christmas is here. However this year Salvation Army of the Midlands is struggling to find bell ringers and has hired a few people but it still isn’t enough to meet the demand.
COLUMBIA, SC

