Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Daily Mail

CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and they are no longer alive. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Sporting News

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News

USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022

Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
Sporting News

Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over

It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Sporting News

Why is Netherlands called Holland? Explaining the name of USA's World Cup opponent

Oftentimes, it's a reflection of a nation's past, as well as a nation's future. Burkina Faso, for example, translates to "Land of Incorruptible People." Sometimes, though, it highlights a country's geography, as is the case with Haiti, which comes from the nation's indigenous Taíno language and means "land of high mountains."
Sporting News

USA vs. Netherlands free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

The U.S. men's national team makes its return to the knockout stage on Saturday after nabbing a nervy but momentous 1-0 victory over Iran earlier in the week. The Americans will be greeted by a buzzsaw of a Netherlands team in the Round of 16, one that sits among the strongest sides left in the tournament.
Sporting News

Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost

The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.

