Jeremy Tranchina
2d ago

the reason people pay money for streaming services is to not have ads. If you can't make the money on your customers then maybe they should think about cutting cost someplace else. It's not right for what they are doing. Netflix alone doesn't put out enough good shows or movies every month to support their price hikes. If they want to increase their price on their services then put better movies and shows out in a fast pace.

