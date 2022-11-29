ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Near Top Of Latest Top 25 Under 25 List

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3TJh_0jRX1f9f00

Cincinnati's youth movement has bred a lot of success in the past 18 months.

CINCINNATI — ESPN named two Bengals in their " 25 under 25 " NFL players list.

Ja'Marr Chase got an official ranking at No. 3, while Tee Higgins slotted into the honorable mention category.

"Chase has been a go-to wideout since entering the NFL," Matt Miller wrote . "His chemistry with former college teammate Joe Burrow at quarterback propelled the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in February. Chase has the power, speed, and big-play ability to become the next Terrell Owens. He has 19 receiving touchdowns in 24 career games and posted 1,455 receiving yards as a rookie last year. His return to the field from a hip injury could be a big factor in a late-season push from Cincinnati."

Chase was only ranked behind Micah Parsons and fellow LSU product Justin Jefferson. Higgins didn't make the top 25, but was one of 10 honorable mentions.

"In the Bengals' up-tempo attack, Higgins is a high-flying target who can run any route in the tree and sky over defenders to bring down tough contested catches," Jordan Reid wrote . "Higgins would be a No. 1 wide receiver for multiple teams around the league. He's well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season."

The Bengals are tracking towards having both high-caliber wideouts on the field Sunday against the Chiefs for the biggest game of the 2022 season thus far.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans

Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans

Myles Jack, George Pickens Not Fined By NFL For Hits Against Bengals

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU has a top 5 recruiting class in 2023 as November comes to a close

As the calendar prepares to turn to December, we’re just three weeks away from the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 21. With 23 commitments already, it makes sense that things have slowed down on the trail a bit for the Tigers since a busy couple of months during the summer. LSU did add two commits in November, four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester and three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy