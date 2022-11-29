ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after threatening people in Walmart with large knife

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Police via the MyRMT cell phone app are reporting that an investigation is in progress at the Walmart Supercenter at the Cobb Corners shopping center in the northwestern part of the city after a man was reported inside the store threatening people with a large knife.

Police are reporting via the app that the man is in custody and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other additional information has yet been released by police.

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

