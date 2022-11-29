Read full article on original website
World AIDS day quilt on display in Texas
Yesterday, December 1st communities recognized World AIDS Day, and there is a new push to end HIV in black, brown, and lgbtq+ communities in the south. For more information go to changethepattern.org. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
APD: Body found in WilCo is that of missing North Austin man; suspect arrested in Colorado
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: This story has been updated as of 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. Authorities confirmed on Friday the identity of a body found in Williamson County Thursday morning is that of missing North Austin man Justin Haden. The 34-year-old was last seen Halloween night at The Domain.
Man found dead after being arrested for pointing gun at bartender in NW Austin
A man was found dead days after he was arrested for pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend as she worked her shift at a northwest Austin bar. On Nov. 30, Austin police officers responded to a welfare call in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street. Upon arrival, they found 41-year-old Gavin Edward Rush dead.
Police identify pedestrian killed Pflugerville collision
Police have identified the pedestrian who died a week after being struck by a vehicle in Pflugerville last month. The collision happened Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1400 block of Wells Branch Parkway, just east of the intersection with I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address...
CBS Austin asking for toys for APD's Operation Blue Santa
AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Santa’s nice list is extra-long this year -- so long that the Austin Police Department could use your help in making the holidays bright for some kids. Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys. You can drop yours off at Chuy's or any Austin Fire...
APD: One person hurt in East Austin shooting
Police say one person was hurt Thursday afternoon after a shooing in an East Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 1600 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection with East 12th Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around 2:15 p.m. The victim was transported...
Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that happened late Tuesday night. At 10:16 p.m. officers received a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, according to APD. When officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed them...
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Make Hollywood the star of your home
Like Santa, we checked the list twice and discovered this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday pet's name was on the nice list! So we need your help to gift Hollywood a forever central Texas home for all the holidays. Kelly Kaelin joined us from Texas Humane Heroes to share more.
Name released of man killed in SE Austin shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police have identified the man who was killed earlier this week in a shooting at a Southeast Austin strip mall. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the shopping center parking lot at 1819 South Pleasant Valley Road, at the East Riverside Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded...
APD releases body cam footage from Nov. 15 fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the body-worn cam footage. deadly November 15 officer-involved shooting in South Austin. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin has chosen not to show parts of the footage due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage...
Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say
AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin
A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
Round Rock police arrest driver of stolen vehicle, searching for passenger
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police say they have arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle Wednesday night and are continuing to search for the passenger. RRPD says this began around 9:45 p.m. near AW Grimes and Gattis School Road. Police say the vehicle was recovered Wednesday night....
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
UT Austin police search for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery near campus
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted aggravated robbery near campus on Wednesday. UTPD says that around 3:45 p.m. on November 30, three people affiliated with the school said they were walking near 24th and Guadalupe Street when a man approached them and demanded money.
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!
Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
Feel your best this holiday season with a refresh at Studio Bella
The holiday rush is in full swing for many Texans, and if you want to save some time on your beauty routine, so you can be ready to go to a festive party at a moment's notice, then you may want to check out the many services offered at Studio Bella.
Bluebonnet Electric warns of scam calls
Bluebonnet Electric is alerting customers of a potential scam. They said fraudulent callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet are telling members that their power will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made. Anyone who receives a similar call should not provide the caller with personal information, information...
