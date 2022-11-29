ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

World AIDS day quilt on display in Texas

Yesterday, December 1st communities recognized World AIDS Day, and there is a new push to end HIV in black, brown, and lgbtq+ communities in the south. For more information go to changethepattern.org. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Police identify pedestrian killed Pflugerville collision

Police have identified the pedestrian who died a week after being struck by a vehicle in Pflugerville last month. The collision happened Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1400 block of Wells Branch Parkway, just east of the intersection with I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

CBS Austin asking for toys for APD's Operation Blue Santa

AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Santa’s nice list is extra-long this year -- so long that the Austin Police Department could use your help in making the holidays bright for some kids. Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys. You can drop yours off at Chuy's or any Austin Fire...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: One person hurt in East Austin shooting

Police say one person was hurt Thursday afternoon after a shooing in an East Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 1600 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection with East 12th Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around 2:15 p.m. The victim was transported...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that happened late Tuesday night. At 10:16 p.m. officers received a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, according to APD. When officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed them...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say

AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin

A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT Austin police search for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery near campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted aggravated robbery near campus on Wednesday. UTPD says that around 3:45 p.m. on November 30, three people affiliated with the school said they were walking near 24th and Guadalupe Street when a man approached them and demanded money.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!

Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE

More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bluebonnet Electric warns of scam calls

Bluebonnet Electric is alerting customers of a potential scam. They said fraudulent callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet are telling members that their power will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made. Anyone who receives a similar call should not provide the caller with personal information, information...

