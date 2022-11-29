Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries
KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen. The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26. This holiday...
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
post-register.com
Christmas Parade favorite set to return
In 2020, the pandemic had basically shut down Christmas. With every event and festival canceled, we had to get creative in order to generate some “socially distanced” holiday cheer, which spawned the Holiday Cheer Challenge, where people could “channel their inner Griswold.”. The LBDA reached out to...
CBS Austin
Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season
With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Make Hollywood the star of your home
Like Santa, we checked the list twice and discovered this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday pet's name was on the nice list! So we need your help to gift Hollywood a forever central Texas home for all the holidays. Kelly Kaelin joined us from Texas Humane Heroes to share more.
CBS Austin
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!
Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — Our 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society is honored to have the home of Norma and Ron Colunga for your viewing pleasure. This house, well-known as a Nolte House was built in 1905 by Edward Nolte as a wedding present for his son, Walter Nolte. It was built in a Queen Anne Victorian style; however, the upper story of the house was later removed giving the home more of a colonial bungalow appearance.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
seguintoday.com
There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!
(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
Other Worlds Film Festival shows the top sci-fi productions from filmmakers and writers across the globe. Looking for the best movies with interstellar, apocalyptic, technological, and futuristic themes? The fest has something for every fan of the genre. Read more and buy tickets here. Dec. 1-4, 6700 Middle Fiskville Road.
austin.com
Massive List Of All Austin Holiday Lights, Photo Ops, Festivals, and More
It’s officially the holiday season and Christmas festivities are in full swing! So get ready to get into the spirit with our massive list of Austin holiday festivities happening around the area. Austin Holiday Experiences & Lights Displays:. Light Up the Lake (Round Rock) December 2 and 3. BIG...
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
inforney.com
Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday
Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
