Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with 3825 Ladson Road shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place at 3825 Ladson Road in May, according to authorities. The 17-year-old is facing Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and three counts of Accessory before the Fact of Attempted Murder charges, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with murder in deadly Woodside Manor shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An 18-year-old suspect is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week in the Woodside Manor community, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening. Mario Burgess is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office identifies woman found dead in ditch in 1995

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office provided a major update to a cold case of a woman found dead in a ditch in 1995. The woman was identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez of Kissimmee, Fla. Her body was found discarded in a ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, on May 24, 1995, wearing only underwear, according to authorities.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston man killed in shooting off Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday evening. NCPD said officers were dispatched to Atkins Street about a suspect possibly attempting to break into cars. Police said officers found a complainant and a victim who'd been shot. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for questioning in shooting near North Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that damaged a parked vehicle at a restaurant off of Dorchester Road. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Christopher Benjamin Rivers. Rivers stands 6'07" and weighs approximately 300...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect at large after bank robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a man after a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:18 p.m., the suspect walked into CPM Federal Credit Union on East Montague Avenue and passed a note to the teller which read, "This is a robbery," police say.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Law enforcement agencies at odds over mutual aid agreement

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — They are supposed to protect and serve. But one police department said they can't serve everyone. The Holly Hill Police Department said they are struggling with jurisdictional boundaries, leaving them unable to serve people living less than a mile from their department. Holly Hill...
HOLLY HILL, SC

