abcnews4.com
Summerville barbershop murder suspect arrested in Florida, extradited to South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A murder suspect is in custody more than two months after a deadly shooting at a barbershop in Summerville. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning that Steven Earl Johnson Jr., 23, had been arrested on Oct. 7 in Florida by members of the United States Marshals Service.
abcnews4.com
Driver arrested after slamming woman's face into dashboard with infant in car: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing domestic violence charges after assaulting a woman in a vehicle in front of a young child, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Daejzon Jenkins, 28, was arrested Thursday evening in the area of...
abcnews4.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with 3825 Ladson Road shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place at 3825 Ladson Road in May, according to authorities. The 17-year-old is facing Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and three counts of Accessory before the Fact of Attempted Murder charges, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Mount Pleasant bank while holding 'bomb,' police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at Truist Bank. Police say a white male walked into the bank at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday while holding what he claimed to be a bomb and demanded money.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Woodside Manor shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An 18-year-old suspect is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week in the Woodside Manor community, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening. Mario Burgess is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
abcnews4.com
Police stop leads to gun, drug-trafficking charges for driver in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man Thursday morning after a felony stop led to the recovery of a firearm, 17.3 grams of a marijuana-like substance, and traffic amounts of MDMA. NCPD reported police saw a vehicle driving on Ashley Phosphate Road with no headlights...
abcnews4.com
Mother charged after toddler found alone in road in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was arrested on Wednesday after her 2-year-old child was found alone in the road, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Lowell Drive early Wednesday evening for reports of a child in the...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile facing charges after making gun-related threats toward Summerville HS, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville High School was placed on a secure hold after the school received a threat on Thursday morning, officials say. Summerville PD said the lockdown was later lifted, and everyone is safe. The high school sent the following message to families:. "Today at approximately 10am...
abcnews4.com
'Piggy Stardust' returned to Charleston Animal Society after trailer fire, suspect arrest
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pot-bellied pig affectionately known as "Piggy Stardust" is back in the care of the Charleston Animal Society after the arrest of a man on Thursday who confessed to stealing her, according to the North Charleston Police Department. William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, is charged...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office identifies woman found dead in ditch in 1995
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office provided a major update to a cold case of a woman found dead in a ditch in 1995. The woman was identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez of Kissimmee, Fla. Her body was found discarded in a ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, on May 24, 1995, wearing only underwear, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston man killed in shooting off Rivers Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday evening. NCPD said officers were dispatched to Atkins Street about a suspect possibly attempting to break into cars. Police said officers found a complainant and a victim who'd been shot. The...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted for questioning in shooting near North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that damaged a parked vehicle at a restaurant off of Dorchester Road. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Christopher Benjamin Rivers. Rivers stands 6'07" and weighs approximately 300...
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist leads deputies on chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say charges are pending after a motorcyclist led deputies on a multi-county chase late Tuesday night. Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and PWID Methamphetamines. He was booked at the Al Cannon...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
abcnews4.com
Suspect at large after bank robbery in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a man after a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:18 p.m., the suspect walked into CPM Federal Credit Union on East Montague Avenue and passed a note to the teller which read, "This is a robbery," police say.
abcnews4.com
Items worth more than $30k stolen out of downtown Charleston hotel rooms: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating a string of thefts from over the weekend that took place at a downtown Charleston hotel. According to a report, more than $32,000 worth of items were taken out of six locked rooms at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street on Sunday.
abcnews4.com
Hundreds gather to pay respects for Lavel Davis Jr. during services on Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their goodbyes to Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr. The funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The 20-year-old Dorchester County native was one of three University...
abcnews4.com
Law enforcement agencies at odds over mutual aid agreement
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — They are supposed to protect and serve. But one police department said they can't serve everyone. The Holly Hill Police Department said they are struggling with jurisdictional boundaries, leaving them unable to serve people living less than a mile from their department. Holly Hill...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council considers adding affordable housing to the Charleston Peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 995 Morrison Drive is owned by Charleston County, for almost a year, County leaders have debated on what to do with the land, and now an end could be in sight. “The motion was to kind of begin an exploratory phase of what a full-scale...
