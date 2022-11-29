ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say

AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE

More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!

Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement

Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UIW's G.J. Kinne named new Texas State head football coach

SAN MARCOS, Texas - University of the Incarnate Word head coach G.J. Kinne was named Friday as the new head coach for the Texas State Bobcats. Kinne, who signed a five-year contract with Texas State, will remain the head coach of UIW through its run in the FCS Playoffs. The Cardinals host Furman at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Good Party ATX shares Holiday festivities happening this weekend

It's the holiday season and our friend, Sarah Wolf, with Good Party ATX has a list of event that are family friendly, festive, and fun. She also brought a furry friend, Grimes, available for adoption from Pug Rescue Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin hosts candidate forums for runoff elections ahead of early voting

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting begins Thursday morning for the runoff elections featuring Austin mayor and three city council seats. The city held forums Wednesday night ahead of early voting in partnership with the League of Women Voters Austin area to allow the candidates to express their views one final time.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

CBS Austin asking for toys for APD's Operation Blue Santa

AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Santa’s nice list is extra-long this year -- so long that the Austin Police Department could use your help in making the holidays bright for some kids. Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys. You can drop yours off at Chuy's or any Austin Fire...
