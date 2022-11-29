Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say
AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
CBS Austin
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
CBS Austin
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!
Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
CBS Austin
City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement
Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
CBS Austin
Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
CBS Austin
Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
CBS Austin
UIW's G.J. Kinne named new Texas State head football coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas - University of the Incarnate Word head coach G.J. Kinne was named Friday as the new head coach for the Texas State Bobcats. Kinne, who signed a five-year contract with Texas State, will remain the head coach of UIW through its run in the FCS Playoffs. The Cardinals host Furman at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
CBS Austin
Feel your best this holiday season with a refresh at Studio Bella
The holiday rush is in full swing for many Texans, and if you want to save some time on your beauty routine, so you can be ready to go to a festive party at a moment's notice, then you may want to check out the many services offered at Studio Bella.
CBS Austin
Good Party ATX shares Holiday festivities happening this weekend
It's the holiday season and our friend, Sarah Wolf, with Good Party ATX has a list of event that are family friendly, festive, and fun. She also brought a furry friend, Grimes, available for adoption from Pug Rescue Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
Austin hosts candidate forums for runoff elections ahead of early voting
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting begins Thursday morning for the runoff elections featuring Austin mayor and three city council seats. The city held forums Wednesday night ahead of early voting in partnership with the League of Women Voters Austin area to allow the candidates to express their views one final time.
CBS Austin
Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season
With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Make Hollywood the star of your home
Like Santa, we checked the list twice and discovered this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday pet's name was on the nice list! So we need your help to gift Hollywood a forever central Texas home for all the holidays. Kelly Kaelin joined us from Texas Humane Heroes to share more.
CBS Austin
Dripping Springs ISD campuses receives all clear following bomb threat
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Dripping Springs Independent School District evacuated two of its campuses Wednesday afternoon out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat, officials said. According to a Facebook post by the district at around 2 p.m., students at Sycamore Springs Elementary School were evacuated...
CBS Austin
Christmas Tree farm fights the drought to keep the Christmas Spirit alive
SAN ANTONIO - Seiler's Christmas Tree & Pecan Farm in Seguin is open once again for the holiday season. They are one of just a few local farms that allow customers to pick out and cut down their own Christmas Tree. “We loan them a saw and a wagon, and...
CBS Austin
APD: Body found in WilCo is that of missing North Austin man; suspect arrested in Colorado
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: This story has been updated as of 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. Authorities confirmed on Friday the identity of a body found in Williamson County Thursday morning is that of missing North Austin man Justin Haden. The 34-year-old was last seen Halloween night at The Domain.
CBS Austin
CBS Austin asking for toys for APD's Operation Blue Santa
AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Santa’s nice list is extra-long this year -- so long that the Austin Police Department could use your help in making the holidays bright for some kids. Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys. You can drop yours off at Chuy's or any Austin Fire...
CBS Austin
Help a local family in need this holiday season with Operation Blue Santa
Help a local family in need this holiday season with the Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive. Bring a new-unwrapped toy to the Walmart Supercenter in North Austin. Address: 12900 No. I-35 Svc Rd Sb, Austin, TX 78753 -- on the I-35 frontage road between Parmer and Howard. RLEATED | APD...
