Central welcomes visitors to Christmas Porch Tree Tour
CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA)- Christmas festivities are in full swing in the town of Central. 7 News is showing you a unique new event this year, the Christmas Porch Tree Tour. Residents of the town decorate a tree in their own festive way and display it on their porch, patio or front lawn. Local residents interested […]
thejournalonline.com
Winter Wonderland includes Holiday Market
Shoppers enjoyed the Holiday Market inside Williamston’s Municipal Center Auditorium during the Winter Wonderland event Sunday. Festive decorations on the stage added to the event and can be seen as part of the Deck the Halls event ongoing through the holiday season.
golaurens.com
City of Laurens kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting
The City of Laurens kicked off the holiday season Friday night with its annual tree lighting ceremony. Mayor Nathan Senn briefly spoke to the crowd before lighting the tree. This year was his fourth tree lighting as the mayor. This year’s theme is “Come home to Laurens.” Senn stated that...
Christmas Parades to be held all over the Upstate this weekend
It’s a weekend of holiday celebrations around the Upstate as several cities and towns put on Christmas events. The 75th Annual Greenville Christmas Parade is set for 6 PM this Saturday night in the city’s downtown area.
thejournalonline.com
Santa Express returns December 10
Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
charlottemagazine.com
Holiday Festivities Without the Crowds Just 2 Hours from Charlotte
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Located just 2 hours from Charlotte and encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
City of Spartanburg finalizes plans, seeks volunteers ahead of Dickens of a Christmas
The 28th annual Dickens of a Christmas is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 in downtown Spartanburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Even though most of the preparations occur day-of, planners are still finalizing details and looking for volunteers to help.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Christmas in NYC Coming to Greenville, SC this Holiday Season
I grew up just outside of New York City so I was fortunate enough to see the city during Christmas time and what a sight it was! The festive shows on Broadway, the beautiful tree at Rockefeller Plaza, the people skating at Rockefeller Center with angels lining the sidewalks and just an overall feel that something special was happening. Greenville is quite a ways from NYC but thanks to the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, we can experience that same holiday spirit right in the heart of town at the Peace Center this year.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston Christmas Parade Winners Announced
For the first time anyone can remember, the 2022 Williamston Christmas Parade was held on Thanksgiving weekend in conjunction with the second annual Winter Wonderland event. The event included the Christmas parade, a holiday market in Town Hall, special tree lighting service and lighting of the Park and Deck the Halls. The parade and all of the other activities were well received by area residents who came out to be a part of the festivities.
greenvillejournal.com
Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home
Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Anderson University's 'Christmas First Night' to be performed in recently renovated auditorium
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson University recently renovated Henderson Auditorium. David Perry, Chair of the Music Department in the South Carolina School of Arts at Anderson University, said the renovations were done over the summer. "This auditorium has been here for decades and so we just wanted to have...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Whitmire months after its only full-service grocery store closed
WHITMIRE, S.C. – (WIS) Starting this week, the town of Whitmire in Newberry County has a new resource to address food insecurity. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for a mobile food market, Uncle Willie’s Mobile Market, that plans to operate in the town every Wednesday for the next year.
WYFF4.com
$1 million donation from Greenville businesswoman Vivian Wong helps make Unity Park Honor Tower a reality
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville city leaders are celebrating a $1million donation from businesswoman and entrepreneur Vivian Wong toward the next step for Unity Park. The donation is part of $5.5 million in private donations, which will go toward a 10-story honor tower at Unity Park. It's a tribute to veterans and first responders.
matadornetwork.com
5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina
There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville’s West End to welcome additional public parking
More parking is on the way in Greenville’s West End. Greenville City Council approved an agreement with developer Suncap Property Group to lease 135 parking spaces in Markley Square, a mixed-use development project at South Main and Markley streets for $5.5 million over 30 years, the city announced Nov. 29.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
The Daily South
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
When Southerners think of beer, they think of Asheville, which has long had the most breweries per capita regionally (and nearly nationwide). There’s room for other opinions, though. Many think of Greenville as Asheville’s slightly older, more mature cousin that's now becoming a sought-after destination. We even named it The South’s Best City on the Rise in March!
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
