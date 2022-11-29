I grew up just outside of New York City so I was fortunate enough to see the city during Christmas time and what a sight it was! The festive shows on Broadway, the beautiful tree at Rockefeller Plaza, the people skating at Rockefeller Center with angels lining the sidewalks and just an overall feel that something special was happening. Greenville is quite a ways from NYC but thanks to the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, we can experience that same holiday spirit right in the heart of town at the Peace Center this year.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO